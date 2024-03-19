Faye Named 2024 Freshworks Strategic Partner of the Year (North America)

"As a Freshworks partner for less than a year, this achievement in two categories is a remarkable accomplishment and a testament to the entire Faye team's dedication to getting up to speed at a lightning pace and delivering exceptional solutions to our clients," said David Faye, CEO of Faye. Post this

Each year, Freshworks recognizes outstanding partners who excel in serving Freshworks customers worldwide. Winners are chosen based on performance, customer outcomes, and commitment to Freshworks' product and service standards.

"We extend a heartfelt congratulations to each of our award-winning partners for their outstanding contributions to Freshworks customers worldwide and their exceptional efforts towards enhancing customer experiences," said Doug Farber, SVP of Channels and Alliances at Freshworks. "Faye's innovative approaches and relentless drive for excellence has set a benchmark for partnership success. We're excited to continue this journey to deliver unparalleled results together."

About Faye

Faye is a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations, and ongoing management for mid-market to enterprise organizations, working with customers in over 25 countries to integrate leading CRM and CX solutions like SugarCRM, Salesforce, Freshworks, Zendesk, HubSpot, Pipedrive, and more into complex tech stacks.

An Inc. 5000 award winner ten years in a row, Faye is an experienced CRM, CX, and bot advisor, trusted by customers and channel partners alike. They were recognized as the SugarCRM President's Club Partner of the Year in 2024 for the fifth consecutive year and the 2022 North America Zendesk GTM Partner of the Year.

The Faye Team's depth of expertise is showcased through a library of custom-built software enhancements, tools, and integrations utilized by thousands of users every day. Faye helps their customers leverage the full, hidden potential of their software stack, driving software returns of up to 10x.

For more information, please visit https://fayedigital.com/.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH) creates AI-boosted business software anyone can use. Purpose-built for IT, customer support, and sales and marketing teams, our products are designed to let everyone work more efficiently and deliver more value for immediate business impact.

Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 66,000 customers, including American Express, Blue Nile, Bridgestone, Databricks, Fila, and OfficeMax.

For the freshest company news, visit http://www.freshworks.com/.

