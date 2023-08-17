FBFK Attorneys Honored By 2024 The Best Lawyers in America®

The 2024 Best Lawyers in America® report, based solely on peer review and the "gold standard" in the legal industry, announced that 13 attorneys at Dallas-based FBFK law firm were included in this year's edition.
Published in more than 70 countries around the world for 30 years, The Best Lawyers in America® recognizes top legal talent and only lawyers recognized in the current edition are eligible to vote for the upcoming edition. The report's Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® recognizes lawyers who are earlier in their careers for their outstanding professional excellence in private practice.
For the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, more than 13.7 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in more than 76,000 leading lawyers included in the milestone 30th edition. For the 2024 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America, more than 2.4 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in more than 25,000 lawyers honored in the new edition.
FBFK attorneys selected as Best Lawyers include:
- Dan Baucum – Tax Law
- J.W. Beverly - Appellate Practice
- Kirby Cronin – Litigation – Intellectual Property
- James E. Davis – Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Mergers & Acquisitions
- L. Kyle Ferguson – Corporate Law
- Kelly J. Kubasta - Commercial Litigation, Litigation - Intellectual Property, Litigation – Patent
- Todd Shadle - Employment Law – Management, Litigation - Labor and Employment
- Richard L. Spencer – Real Estate Law
- Stephen Toland – Criminal Defense: White Collar
- Kenn W. Webb – Corporate Law
FBFK attorneys selected as "Ones to Watch" include:
- Mackey Culberson – Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Mergers & Acquisitions
- Ryan Marrone – Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Commercial Litigation
- Rachael L. Smiley – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation –
Bankruptcy
About FBFK
Celebrating more than 20 years of legal expertise and success across Texas and the U.S., Dallas-based FBFK is an entrepreneurial-minded, full-service business law firm with offices in Plano, Houston and Austin, Texas, as well as in Orange County, Calif. Driven by a commitment to creating lasting client relationships grounded in high-quality representation and client service, FBFK represents clients nationwide in nearly 40 practice areas related to business structures and transactions, intellectual property protection and dispute resolution. www.fbfk.law.
