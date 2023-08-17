FBFK Attorneys Honored By 2024 The Best Lawyers in America®

The 2024 Best Lawyers in America® - the "gold standard" in the legal industry - announced 13 FBFK attorneys were included in this year's ranking. Tweet this

For the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, more than 13.7 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in more than 76,000 leading lawyers included in the milestone 30th edition. For the 2024 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America, more than 2.4 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in more than 25,000 lawyers honored in the new edition.

FBFK attorneys selected as Best Lawyers include:

Dan Baucum – Tax Law

J.W. Beverly - Appellate Practice

Kirby Cronin – Litigation – Intellectual Property

– Litigation – Intellectual Property James E. Davis – Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Mergers & Acquisitions

L. Kyle Ferguson – Corporate Law

– Corporate Law Kelly J. Kubasta - Commercial Litigation, Litigation - Intellectual Property, Litigation – Patent

Todd Shadle - Employment Law – Management, Litigation - Labor and Employment

Richard L. Spencer – Real Estate Law

Stephen Toland – Criminal Defense: White Collar

– Criminal Defense: White Collar Kenn W. Webb – Corporate Law

FBFK attorneys selected as "Ones to Watch" include:

Mackey Culberson – Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Mergers & Acquisitions

– Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Mergers & Acquisitions Ryan Marrone – Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Commercial Litigation

Rachael L. Smiley – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation –

Bankruptcy

About FBFK

Celebrating more than 20 years of legal expertise and success across Texas and the U.S., Dallas-based FBFK is an entrepreneurial-minded, full-service business law firm with offices in Plano, Houston and Austin, Texas, as well as in Orange County, Calif. Driven by a commitment to creating lasting client relationships grounded in high-quality representation and client service, FBFK represents clients nationwide in nearly 40 practice areas related to business structures and transactions, intellectual property protection and dispute resolution. www.fbfk.law.

Media Contact: Melissa Flynn, [email protected], 843.817.7653

SOURCE FBFK Law Firm