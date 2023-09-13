FBFK Wins the Turnaround Management Association's Small Company Turnaround of the Year Award for Pogo Energy, LLC

"It's rare for a Chapter 11 debtor to reorganize under existing ownership and management – and without DIP financing. Our team proved that creativity coupled with deep expertise in the restructuring and turnaround space can move mountains for companies facing bankruptcy, " says Rachael Smiley, FBFK Tweet this

"We're honored to receive this award and extremely proud of the Pogo Energy case outcome," says Smiley. "It's rare for a Chapter 11 debtor to reorganize under existing ownership and management – and without DIP financing. Our team proved that creativity coupled with deep expertise in the restructuring and turnaround space can move mountains for companies facing bankruptcy."

Additional members of the Pogo Energy turnaround team included Phil Terry, CEO, Pogo Energy, LLC.; Matthew Bouslog (previously with Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP), Allen Matkins; and Jamie Chronister (previously at Riveron), SeatonHill.

The TMA, which has nearly 10,000 members – from turnaround practitioners and attorneys to academic and government employees – in 58 chapters worldwide, including 34 North American chapters, will honor this year's award recipients‥at the TMA Annual Conference, October 3-6, in San Francisco, Calif.

"We stand in awe of the talent displayed by this year's TMA Turnaround and Transaction of the Year Award recipients, emblematic of the transformative power that turnaround and restructuring industry professionals hold...Their stories are a testament to the indomitable spirit of our industry and the boundless possibilities that arise when expertise meets opportunity," says TMA Global Chief Executive Officer Scott Y. Stuart, Esq.

Celebrating more than 20 years of legal expertise and success across Texas and the U.S., Dallas-based FBFK is an entrepreneurial-minded, full-service business law firm with offices in Plano, Houston and Austin, Texas, as well as in Orange County, Calif.

