FBI's 2024 IC3 Annual Report Shows Cybercrime Losses Soar to $16.6B: BlackCloak Answers with Digital Executive Protection

Orlando, FL - April 24, 2025 - The recently published 2024 FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center Report (IC3) highlights the reality of a digital world increasingly under attack. The report highlights that with 859,532 complaints and cybercrime and financial losses soaring 33% over 2023 to $16.6 billion, it's clear that no one is safe from mounting cyber threats. BlackCloak, the pioneer in Digital Executive Protection for corporate leaders, high-net-worth individuals, and family offices, delivers the advanced protection required to alleviate the unrelenting attack on personal digital lives.

"The IC3 report is not just a warning—it's a wake-up call. Cybercriminals are exploiting vulnerabilities in personal digital security at an unprecedented scale," said Dr. Chris Pierson, Founder and CEO of BlackCloak. "From cyber-enabled fraud to malicious threats like ransomware and data breaches, the stakes are higher than ever today. The IC3 report highlights just how critical it is to safeguard the executive and high-network individual's digital footprint and the need to go beyond simple data broker removal to a more holistic approach. In 2024 alone, our proactive measures helped prevent hundreds of potential cyberattacks while providing peace of mind to thousands of clients."

FBI Report Findings Highlight Growing Dangers

Cyber-enabled fraud : 83% of all losses reported in 2024 were due to internet-enabled fraudulent activities, such as theft of money, data, or identity, or the creation of counterfeit goods or services, totaling $13.7B in losses.

: 83% of all losses reported in 2024 were due to internet-enabled fraudulent activities, such as theft of money, data, or identity, or the creation of counterfeit goods or services, totaling in losses. Cyber threats: Malicious acts that seek to damage data, steal data, or disrupt digital life in general, including ransomware, viruses and malware, and data breaches, accounted for more than $1.5B in losses.

in losses. Critical infrastructure threats: In 2024, 4,878 complaints were filed by critical infrastructure entities across critical manufacturing, healthcare, government facilities, financial services institutions, and more.

The FBI's report emphasizes the shift of cybercriminals towards highly targeted, profit-driven operations, often focused on high-profile individuals, executives, and their families—those who BlackCloak specializes in protecting.

A Digital Lifeline in a Sea of Threats

BlackCloak has long led the industry with its ability to shield personal digital lives from intrusion, ensuring privacy and security for executives, high-net-worth individuals, and their families. BlackCloak has become a trusted ally both for its clients and the broader cybersecurity community, working cross-functionally with corporate teams, wealth managers, and family offices. The company's holistic Digital Executive Protection platform and concierge security services directly align with the findings and recommendations in the IC3 report. The company offers a range of services and technologies designed to:

Reduce individuals' digital footprint: Minimizing the amount of personal information exposed online.

Monitor clients' personal devices and home networks for threats: Proactively identifying and mitigating potential cyber risks.

Educate and train: Empowering executives and their families to make informed decisions about their online activities.

Perform incident response: Rapidly addressing threats before they escalate into breaches of the enterprise.

The numbers don't lie—cybercrime is an ever-growing menace, impacting businesses, families, and individuals alike. With its innovative digital executive protection services, BlackCloak empowers clients to fight back, reducing their exposure and ensuring that their most valuable assets—their personal lives and data—are kept safe.

For more information about BlackCloak and Digital Executive Protection, visit blackcloak.io.

