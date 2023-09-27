FCC Hosts RAND Corporation Executive on Leveraging Digital Equity

Discussion is last of the Innovators of Thought Speakers Series as part of FCC Inauguration Celebration

FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frederick Community College will host Dr. Rhianna C. Rogers, Director of the Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy and a senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation, for a keynote address on Thursday, September 28. The keynote, "Bridges to Inclusive Innovation in a Tech World," is the third and final event of the Innovators of Thought Speaker Series.

The Speakers Series is part of the College's Inauguration celebration featuring events throughout the month, culminating in the formal installation of the 11th President of FCC, Dr. Annesa Payne Cheek.

Dr. Rogers is an expert on cultural and ethnic studies, intercultural competencies, diversity education, cultural mediation, and virtual exchange programming.

Her keynote will focus on digital equity, referring to the capacity in which all individuals and communities have access to technologies needed to participate fully in society, politics, and economics. Dr. Rogers will discuss how achieving digital equity is paramount to preventing the exacerbation of existing societal disparities. She will share how individuals and institutions can support initiatives that promote digital inclusion, advocate for policies that prioritize universal connectivity, and collaborate to create accessible online content.

"Digital Equity is not just about discussing change, it's about being the catalyst for a more inclusive, equitable future," Dr. Rhianna C. Rogers said. "Community colleges, like FCC, play a pivotal role in bridging the digital divide. FCC can empower communities to become digitally literate, transform lives, and pave the way for a brighter, more digitally inclusive future."

The event will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the Jack B. Kussmaul (JBK) Theater, located in the FCC Visual & Performing Arts Building.

It is free and open to the public. Online registration is requested through the FCC Inauguration webpage (http://www.frederick.edu/inauguration).

About Dr. Rhianna C. Rogers

Dr. Rhianna C. Rogers is Director of the Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy and a policy researcher at the RAND Corporation. Before RAND, she held administrative/teaching appointments in higher education and tribal government. Dr. Rogers is an expert on cultural and ethnic studies, intercultural competencies and diversity education, cultural mediation, and virtual exchange programming. She has successfully built and implemented Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programming for over a decade in higher education, private/public corporations, and NGOs. Dr. Rogers was recognized as an international expert on equity-centered, community-based participatory action research by the United Nations – Geneva in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

About the Innovators of Thought Speaker Series and Inauguration Events

The Innovators of Thought Speaker Series is a feature event of FCC's Inauguration celebration in honor of Dr. Annesa Payne Cheek, the 11th President of FCC.

The celebration includes a host of College and community activities taking place this month, culminating with the Investiture Ceremony for President Cheek on Friday, September 29 at 1 p.m.

To see the entire schedule of Inauguration-related events, please visit the FCC Inauguration webpage (http://www.frederick.edu/inauguration).

