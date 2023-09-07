FCC Invites Community to Innovation and Technology Panel

"We are thrilled to host this panel of leaders representing cutting-edge industries and mindsets in the world of technology," said Dr. Renee Davis, FCC Associate Vice President for the Center for Teaching & Learning. Tweet this

Maryland Tech Council CEO Kelly Schulz will moderate the "Innovation and Technology Panel," which will be the first event of the three-part speaker series.

During the panel, Schulz will dialogue with David S. Baldwin, Mel Litter, and Paul D. Miller, Ed.D. – pioneers in the spheres of artificial intelligence, regenerative cultures, tech entrepreneurship, the metaverse, and more.

"We are thrilled to host this panel of leaders representing cutting-edge industries and mindsets in the world of technology," said Dr. Renee Davis, FCC Associate Vice President for the Center for Teaching & Learning. "President Cheek often asks us as employees of the College what we are doing to 'feed' our minds. This panel is the perfect way to contribute to also feeding the minds of our community."

Visit the FCC Inauguration webpage (http://www.frederick.edu/inauguration) for biographical information on the event moderator and panelists.

The panel will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, in the Jack B Kussmaul (JBK) Theater, located in the FCC Visual & Performing Arts Building.

It will begin with a networking opportunity at 4 p.m., which will include refreshments, followed by the moderated panel, scheduled from 5 to 6 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public. Online registration is requested through the FCC Inauguration webpage (http://www.frederick.edu/inauguration).

The Inauguration celebration culminates with the Investiture Ceremony for President Annesa Payne Cheek on Friday, September 29 at 1 p.m.

To see the entire schedule of Inauguration-related events, please visit the FCC Inauguration webpage (http://www.frederick.edu/inauguration).

