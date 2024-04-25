FCOED Launches Innovative New Website Tools to Support Local Business

"With the launch of SizeUpFrederick on FCOED's website, we are empowering our small businesses in Frederick County to be able to make more data-driven decisions to better operate, succeed, and grow." - Lara Fritts, Director of the Frederick County Division of Economic Opportunity Post this

Through SizeUpFrederick, local businesses can now access industry-specific and hyperlocal information to help them grow and make smarter decisions using Big Data analysis. The research is individually customized for each company. By using the website service local businesses are able to:

Rank business performance compared to industry competitors Discover potential customers, suppliers, and better understand the competitive landscape Optimize advertising to target ideal customer segments

SizeUpFrederick helps to level the competitive business playing field by providing small businesses with similar market research that typically only large corporations can afford to access by contracting multinational management consulting companies or hiring internal research analysts. "In today's information economy, if you don't have access to information your business is at a significant disadvantage. With the launch of SizeUpFrederick on FCOED's website, we are empowering our small businesses in Frederick County to be able to make more data-driven decisions to better operate, succeed, and grow," said Lara Fritts, Director of the Frederick County Division of Economic Opportunity.

SizeUpFrederick uses big data, cloud computing, and computer algorithms to deliver custom analysis for local businesses. The data comes from hundreds of public and proprietary data sources covering firmographic, demographic, geographic, labor, wage, cost, consumer spending, transportation, and more.

This new service provided by the Frederick County Office of Economic Development is completely free to local businesses and available anytime through the DiscoverFrederick website at http://www.discoverfrederickmd.com/205/Small-Business-Insights.

A virtual demonstration is being offered on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 12:00 PM. This free demonstration is for Frederick County businesses and community partners to learn more about how SizeUpFrederick works, as well as an opportunity to ask questions from SizeUp experts. You can sign up for this demonstration at https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/zbyruzv.

In addition, SizeUpFrederick includes a business directory for consumers to Shop Local and an educational video library for new entrepreneurs known as the Small Business Advisor. These tools can be found at https://www.discoverfrederickmd.com/207/Shop-Local and https://www.discoverfrederickmd.com/206/Small-Business-Advisor.

Resimplifi, Inc.

Resimplifi provides nationwide commercial real estate listing data, averaging more than 1,000 new buildings and sites per week. This includes listings for sale or for lease and a variety of commercial property types.

FCOED has partnered with the City of Frederick Department of Economic Development to offer this site selection database to the Frederick County business community at no cost. This tool provides detailed listings of available commercial properties located within Frederick County, from listing agents of all sizes. This allows businesses looking to start, locate or expand in Frederick County to easily access commercial listings in one location.

This data will be updated monthly. Any brokers with commercial properties in Frederick County that are not included in the website tool can reach out to FCOED at [email protected].

This new service provided by the Frederick County Office of Economic Development is completely free to local businesses and available anytime through the DiscoverFrederick website at https://www.discoverfrederickmd.com/200/Buildings-Sites.

About FCOED

The Frederick County Office of Economic Development serves as the primary contact for businesses to start, locate and expand. We do this by connecting them with Federal, State, and local resources. We assist in site selection, workforce recruitment and training, incentives, marketing and more.

About SizeUp, Inc.

SizeUp is a Fintech (Financial Technology) Internet service company dedicated to providing powerful business intelligence. SizeUp helps its clients better serve their small business customers by providing high-quality market research and business insights. SizeUp enables small businesses to make better decisions through big data. As a result of SizeUp's disruptive model of small business intelligence it has established itself as a leading Fintech company winning awards, being profiled in the media, and being invited to present at conferences around the world. SizeUp won the 1st Place award from the US Department of Commerce for a business app that helps American businesses be more competitive, improve their success, foster prosperity, and create more jobs.

About Resimplifi, Inc.

REsimplifi, Inc. is a technology & data provider focused on the commercial real estate and economic development industries.

Media Contact

Amanda Lee, Senior Business Development Manager, Business Intelligence, Frederick County Office of Economic Development, 301-600-1578, [email protected], https://www.discoverfrederickmd.com/

SOURCE Frederick County Office of Economic Development