FCOED Welcomes Janel Spencer to the Business Development Team as Business Development Specialist

Janel brings extensive experience in economic development, having previously worked with the Charleston Economic Development Department in Charleston County, South Carolina. In that role, she was instrumental in driving business expansion, workforce development, and the implementation of business incentives. Janel received a certificate in Economic Development from the University of Oklahoma's Economic Development Institute and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Western Governor's University. She looks forward to leveraging her expertise to strengthen relationships with local, regional, and state industry partners to drive long-term business success.

"We are thrilled to welcome Janel to our team," said Lara Fritts, Director of the Frederick County Division of Economic Opportunity. "Her expertise strengthens our mission to promote the county's vibrant economic activity and reflects our ongoing commitment to a thriving business community and long-term job creation."

ABOUT FCOED: The Frederick County Office of Economic Development is the central point of contact for businesses looking to start, locate, or expand in Frederick County, Maryland. We facilitate this by connecting businesses with resources at the federal, state, and local levels. Our services include assistance with site selection, workforce recruitment and training, incentives, marketing, and much more. Learn more at http://www.discoverfrederickmd.com.

