FCP Launches FCPSTEELFAB.COM Website Dedicated to Structural and Architectural Steel Fabrication Services for the Construction Industry

Structural and Architectural Focus: The new website emphasizes FCP's dedication to structural and architectural steel fabrication applications.

Turnkey Services: From design and engineering to fabrication, steel coatings, rigging/transport, and steel erection, FCP offers comprehensive solutions.

A Legacy of Innovation: Since 1982, FCP has excelled in rapid response steel fabrication, renowned for its craftsmanship and state-of-the-art technology.

"Our steel fab team, comprised of seasoned engineers and steel artisans specializing in custom steel fabrication, offers a complete suite of fabrication services to cater to the most complex and high-demand structural, architectural, and unique custom steel fabrication projects," said Waylon Christensen, General Manager at FCP Steel Fab. "We are dedicated to helping construction professionals bring their visionary projects to life with our custom steel fabrication services and expertise."

The intended audience for this announcement includes construction professionals, architects, building stakeholders, and contractors. FCP invites these industry experts to explore the new website and discover innovative steel solutions tailored to meet their project needs.

About FCP Inc.

Since 1982, FCP's skilled fabricators have been at the forefront of the steel fabrication industry in the United States. Our heritage is built on a tradition of innovation and craftsmanship, harnessing cutting-edge design and technology to set the benchmark for quality in structural, architectural, and custom steelwork. Explore our new website for innovative steel solutions at https://fcpsteelfab.com.

Waylon Christensen, FCP, 1 951-805-8408, [email protected], fcpsteelfab.com

