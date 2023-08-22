FCP Mezzanine Publishes a Construction Specifications Institute (CSI) Specification for Their Modular Mezzanine System

Our Modular Mezzanine CSI Spec is an important step forward in helping our customers save time, money, and effort. Tweet this

"We are proud to have achieved this milestone in our mission to provide superior quality products that meet all safety standards while at the same time making it easier than ever for customers to integrate our mezzanine system into their projects," said Matthew Born, Sr. Project Manager of FCP Mezzanine. "Our Modular Mezzanine CSI Spec is an important step forward in helping our customers save time, money, and effort."

Thanks to their commitment to innovation and professional support, FCP Mezzanine has become one of the most trusted names in industrial steel mezzanines and work platforms. With this new Modular Free-Space Mezzanine™ CSI Spec that incorporates ConnectRite™ technology, they are sure to remain at the forefront of mezzanine manufacturing. The CSI Modular Mezzanine CSI Spec document is free to download and doesn't require any pre-signup or commitment.

About FCP Mezzanine:

Since 1982, the FCP brand has continually set the standards for providing the finest US-quality manufactured industrial mezzanines, work platforms, and other steel structures. By being an innovator in design, technology, workmanship, execution, and professional support, FCP has built its reputation as America's "Best-Built" creative steel structures. Learn more at https://www.fcpmezzanine.com/mezzanine-manufacturers/

Media Contact

Matthew Born, FCP Mezzanine, 1 805-684-1117, [email protected], https://www.fcpmezzanine.com

SOURCE FCP Mezzanine