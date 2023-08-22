FCP Mezzanine Publishes a Construction Specifications Institute (CSI) Specification for Their Modular Mezzanine System

FCP Mezzanine announces their CSI Spec publication for their proprietary Free-Space Mezzanines™, a modular mezzanine structure featuring FCP's exclusive ConnectRite™ connection system. The CSI Spec saves time by helping provide synchronicity between manufacturers and builders.
VENTURA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FCP Mezzanine, a leading manufacturer of industrial steel mezzanines, elevated work platforms, and related safety components, is pleased to announce the publication of their Construction Specifications Institute (CSI) spec document for modular mezzanines. Now building contractors, architects, and other construction industry professionals can easily incorporate FCP's proprietary Free-Space Mezzanine™ system into their designs and cost proposals.
Single and multi-level mezzanines are an economical solution to convert unused overhead areas into valuable floor space without modifying a buildings structure. The Free-Space Mezzanine™ system is an engineered, prefabricated, moment-resistant, bi-directional rigid frame mezzanine assembly with decks, stairs, railings, and other necessary appurtenances for complete construction that complies with the requirements of authorities having jurisdiction. It also includes FCP's exclusive ConnectRite™, the first moment-resistant, bi-directional rigid frame to be approved by the American Module Iron and Steel Institute (AISI). Excelling in areas with stringent seismic requirements, ConnectRite™ is now a recognized standard of AISI (AISI S-110), the International Building Code (IBC), the California Building Code (CBC), and the American Society of Professional Engineering (ASPE).
"We are proud to have achieved this milestone in our mission to provide superior quality products that meet all safety standards while at the same time making it easier than ever for customers to integrate our mezzanine system into their projects," said Matthew Born, Sr. Project Manager of FCP Mezzanine. "Our Modular Mezzanine CSI Spec is an important step forward in helping our customers save time, money, and effort."
Thanks to their commitment to innovation and professional support, FCP Mezzanine has become one of the most trusted names in industrial steel mezzanines and work platforms. With this new Modular Free-Space Mezzanine™ CSI Spec that incorporates ConnectRite™ technology, they are sure to remain at the forefront of mezzanine manufacturing. The CSI Modular Mezzanine CSI Spec document is free to download and doesn't require any pre-signup or commitment.
Since 1982, the FCP brand has continually set the standards for providing the finest US-quality manufactured industrial mezzanines, work platforms, and other steel structures. By being an innovator in design, technology, workmanship, execution, and professional support, FCP has built its reputation as America's "Best-Built" creative steel structures. Learn more at https://www.fcpmezzanine.com/mezzanine-manufacturers/
