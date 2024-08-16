FCP Publishes the First Comprehensive Prefab Modular Horse Barn Planning and Design Guide

FCP Barns & Buildings has released their Barn Planning and Design Guide. The free resource covers everything from FCP's prefabricated modular barn component system to site selection and third-party considerations. It is the ultimate guide for envisioning a dream barn and making it a reality.

WILDOMAR, Calif., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FCP Barns and Buildings, a pioneering provider of custom, prefabricated horse barns, equestrian facilities, and agricultural buildings, is thrilled to announce the publication of their Barn Planning & Design Guide. It is the ultimate guide for envisioning design possibilities and turning that vision into a reality.

This guide serves as the first comprehensive catalog of FCP modular barn components and options as well as professional planning tips for a successful build. Top features of the guide include: