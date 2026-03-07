FCP Welcomes Jackson Cozzens as Director of Sales Mezzanine Division

Jackson's track record in automation, his dealer-focused approach, and his leadership style make him an ideal fit to lead our mezzanine sales organization Post this

With a background spanning sales and marketing, operations management, and public relations, Cozzens is known for building strong customer and channel relationships. He is bilingual in English and Spanish and has extensive experience collaborating with integrators and dealers to deliver high-value warehouse optimization solutions.

"Jackson's track record in automation, his dealer-focused approach, and his leadership style make him an ideal fit to lead our mezzanine sales organization," said Barret Hilzer, COO at FCP.

"I'm thrilled to join FCP and lead the strategy for revenue growth across North America," said Cozzens. "The team's agility and engineering expertise allow us to quickly solve complex challenges—from mezzanine systems to highly customized structural solutions. I've always been a builder at heart, and the most rewarding part of my career has been seeing ideas and drawings come to life in ways that deliver meaningful ROI for customers."

Cozzens holds dual Bachelor's degrees from Utah State University in Public Relations and Spanish with a business emphasis. His appointment underscores FCP's continued investment in talent and innovation as the company builds on its 40-year tradition of delivering engineered mezzanine solutions to customers nationwide.

About FCP

FCP Structures is a leader in custom-engineered mezzanines and complex structural steel solutions for the material handling industry. Serving dealers, system integrators, and end users, FCP combines deep engineering expertise with the agility of a local fabricator to deliver projects that go far beyond standard systems. By focusing on technical precision and faster lead times, FCP helps organizations optimize warehouse space, improve operational efficiency, and support long-term growth. For more information, visit www.fcpmezzanine.com.

