FCPS Graduates 50 Homeless Students after attending SHIP Programming

Graduating students have confirmed their next steps which include college, trade schools and enlisting the military

FREDERICK, Md., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the 2023-2024 school year comes to an end, SHIP of Frederick County is excited to honor the graduating students from the New Horizons Program! Referring back to the released information from the Frederick News Post article from March 27th, the graduating rate of Seniors that are currently experiencing homelessness between 2022-2023 increased by 13% within Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS).

At SHIP, there are three programs available for students: New Horizons, Thrive Housing Network,and Basic Needs. New Horizons assists students within the school systems, the Thrive program allows students to attend school while living with a host family for up to 6 months and Basic Needs allows students to submit food and clothing orders for additional resources.

Students connect with Case Managers on a routine basis to ensure their education goals are set and execute a plan to maintain their goals. Some students confirm they want to proceed with a four-year College or University, Community College, or enlist in Military services. From the success of the New Horizons program, 50 of the program students will graduate within the Class of 2024 . Within the 50 Graduates, 10 of those students also participate in our Thrive Program.

After graduation, the 50 Students have confirmed their next steps:

28 students will be attending Colleges and Universities, such as Hood, UMBC, FCC, Salisbury , and Swarthmore ).

, and ). Six students have confirmed trade school to excel in welding, electrical and HVAC programs.

Five students enlisted in the Military (Army-2, Marines-1, and Navy-2).

11 students decided to proceed into the workforce and get a start on their careers.

SHIP is thrilled to support the FCPS Class of 2024, especially the graduating students. Within all of their upcoming adventures, their futures are bright, and that they are one day closer to meeting their goals.

The Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership builds capacity in students to reduce housing insecurity, homelessness, and their impact by breaking the systemic barriers facing Frederick County youth. Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership (SHIP) of Frederick County, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) public charity. Information about SHIP submitted under the Maryland Charitable Solicitations Act can be obtained from the Maryland Secretary of State. SHIP uses stock photography on this website to protect the privacy of the children we serve.

Media Contact

Laurie Robb, SHIP of Frederick County, (240) 415-8971, [email protected], https://shipfrederick.com/

SOURCE SHIP of Frederick County