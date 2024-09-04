FD Stonewater STAR Fund Secures $20 Million Commitment from Leading U.S. Corporate Pension Plan

We are confident that this milestone will trigger additional high-quality institutional investors, RIAs, and family offices to invest in the Fund. Post this

Owen Burke, Principal and Director of Asset Management, added, "We look forward to the opportunity to deliver strong returns for the pension beneficiaries who have dedicated their careers to the institution, and we take that responsibility very seriously. We are confident that this milestone will trigger additional high-quality institutional investors, RIAs, and family offices to invest in the Fund."

"We are seeing exciting acquisition opportunities in our pipeline with pricing at comparable cap rates to when the firm started the strategy over 20 years ago," Andrew Schwartzman, Principal and Head of Acquisitions commented. "We remain focused in our approach as we seek to add assets to the in-place, foundational building blocks of the Fund, which continue to meet the 'mission-critical' mandate across the R&D, industrial, corporate, and government real estate spectrum."

The STAR Fund launched in December 2022 to pursue a value-add Single Tenant Active Return (STAR) strategy focused on assembling a diversified portfolio of mission-critical, single-tenant real estate assets in U.S. secondary and tertiary markets across industrial, government, research and development, and office sectors.

About FD Stonewater

FD Stonewater is a fully integrated real estate investment, development, and brokerage firm with national capabilities headquartered in Arlington, VA. Collectively, the firm's leadership has a track record of more than $10 billion in investment acquisitions, development, and advisory services, with over 50 million square feet of lease transactions completed nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.fdstonewater.com.

Disclaimer: Please note that the foregoing is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of FD Stonewater STAR Evergreen Fund, L.P. (the "Fund") or any affiliate, and any such offers will only be made pursuant to a private placement memorandum or similar disclosure document ("Private Placement Memorandum") and other definitive documentation relating to any such offering. The foregoing information excludes material information that is detailed in the Private Placement Memorandum, including, but not limited to, risk factors. Prior performance is not indicative of future results. An investment in the Fund is speculative and involves a high degree of risk. Only investors who can withstand the loss of all or a substantial part of their investment should consider investing in the Fund. Additionally, an opportunity to invest in the Fund is only available to (a) "accredited investors" as defined in Rule 501(a) promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or (b) non-U.S. persons that meet the requirements set forth in Regulation S promulgated under the Securities Act.

Media Contact

Kathryn Nuss, FD Stonewater, 7035377628, [email protected], https://fdstonewater.com/star-fund

SOURCE FD Stonewater