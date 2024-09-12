FD Stonewater's Government Leasing Team Earns Career Achievement Honors

"We craft the most creative strategies and deal structures to unlock value for our clients, which has become even more critical in today's challenging environment of shifting occupancy standards and space needs." Post this

FD Stonewater's brokerage team is focused exclusively on government leasing and advises landlords and tenant agencies on leasing transactions across the country. In the last five years, FD Stonewater's brokerage team has closed over 11 million square feet of government leases and remains actively engaged on the top three largest federal office leases nationwide. In addition, FD Stonewater works with federal stakeholders in shaping the future of federal real estate policy.

Chad Habeeb, Principal and Director of Leasing, commented, "Our success is rooted in our deep proficiency in government leasing and supported by longstanding industry relationships. We craft the most creative strategies and deal structures to unlock value for our clients, which has become even more critical in today's challenging environment of shifting occupancy standards and space needs. I am extremely proud of this team and our achievements."

Chad Habeeb was also individually recognized in this year's Career Achievement Awards program.

About FD Stonewater

FD Stonewater is a fully integrated real estate brokerage, development, and investment firm with national capabilities headquartered in Arlington, VA. Collectively, the firm's leadership has a track record of more than $10 billion in investment acquisitions, development, and advisory services, with over 50 million square feet of lease transactions completed nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.fdstonewater.com.

Media Contact

Kathryn Nuss, FD Stonewater, 7035377628, [email protected], https://fdstonewater.com/brokerage/

SOURCE FD Stonewater