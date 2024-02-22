FD Transaction Advisory Services Announces 2024 Promotions

FD TAS has named one new partner and two managers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FD Transaction Advisory Services (FD TAS) has recognized three promotions: Travis Starbuck to Partner and Chris Gerarde and Brandon Bishopp to Manager.

"I am excited for the promotions of Travis, Chris and Brandon within our firm," said Tim Koch, FD TAS Managing Partner. "Their determination and focus to provide clear communication and impactful diligence for our clients are commendable and marked service differentiators for FD Transaction Advisory Services."

Travis Starbuck assists private equity groups and middle market companies in all aspects of M&A transactions, including both buy-side and sell-side engagements, with values generally ranging from $10 million to $500 million. He focuses on quality of earnings, working capital, debt like items and other key transaction matters for clients in a variety of industries, including technology enabled and SAAS businesses, manufacturing & distribution and professional services. Prior to joining the firm, Starbuck provided assurance services to middle-market companies in the public and private sectors.

Chris Gerarde and Brandon Bishopp provide buy-side and sell-side financial due diligence services to middle-market companies, primarily in the technology, manufacturing & distribution and professional services industries. Before joining FD TAS, Gerarde and Bishopp were Senior Associates at top 100 firms.

Learn more about FD TAS here.

Media Contact

Tim Koch, FD Transaction Advisory Services, 706.975.5458, [email protected], https://www.frazierdeeter.com/services/advisory/transaction-advisory/

SOURCE FD Transaction Advisory Services