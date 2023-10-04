FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, MD Announced as Opening Keynote at the 2023 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo

"Commissioner Califf's participation underscores the significance of this conference and its role in shaping the future of the pharmaceutical industry. " Tweet this

"Having FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf join us as the opening keynote speaker at the 2023 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo is a momentous occasion for our organization and our industry," said Thomas B. Hartman, President and CEO of ISPE. "His presence underscores the significance of this conference and its role in shaping the future of the pharmaceutical industry. I look forward to hosting a fireside chat that will explore critical topics vital to our industry's progress. It's a tremendous opportunity to discuss what lies ahead in our industry and how we can collectively shape it for the better."

For more information about the ISPE 2023 Annual Meeting & Expo and to register, please visit: https://ispe.org/AM23

About ISPE

"The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is a global nonprofit association serving its members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 21,000+ members of ISPE provide solutions to complex pharmaceutical industry challenges through innovation, member and workforce development, and technical, regulatory, and compliance collaborations in more than 120 countries worldwide. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters and training center in North Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and its operations center in Tampa, Florida, USA. For more information, visit ISPE.org.

Media Contact

Brad Ettinger, VP Marketing, ISPE, 3013649203, [email protected], www.ispe.org

