FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, MD Announced as Opening Keynote at the 2023 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo

Commissioner Califf's participation is a significant highlight of the conference, addressing key topics important to the future of the pharmaceutical industry.
NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is excited to announce that Robert M. Califf, MD, Commissioner of Food and Drugs at the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), will be featured in a keynote session at the upcoming 2023 ISPE Annual Meeting and Expo. This opening keynote session will debut a fireside chat, led by ISPE President and CEO, Thomas B. Hartman on Monday, 16 October. The 2023 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo will take place 15-18 October 2023, at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA and virtually.
ISPE's Annual Meeting & Expo is a highly regarded conference bringing together thousands of industry leaders, regulatory experts, and pharmaceutical professionals. The fireside chat with Commissioner Califf will address key topics important to the pharmaceutical industry's future.
"Having FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf join us as the opening keynote speaker at the 2023 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo is a momentous occasion for our organization and our industry," said Thomas B. Hartman, President and CEO of ISPE. "His presence underscores the significance of this conference and its role in shaping the future of the pharmaceutical industry. I look forward to hosting a fireside chat that will explore critical topics vital to our industry's progress. It's a tremendous opportunity to discuss what lies ahead in our industry and how we can collectively shape it for the better."
For more information about the ISPE 2023 Annual Meeting & Expo and to register, please visit: https://ispe.org/AM23
About ISPE
"The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is a global nonprofit association serving its members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 21,000+ members of ISPE provide solutions to complex pharmaceutical industry challenges through innovation, member and workforce development, and technical, regulatory, and compliance collaborations in more than 120 countries worldwide. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters and training center in North Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and its operations center in Tampa, Florida, USA. For more information, visit ISPE.org.
