FDA Grants Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug Designations to Nobias Therapeutics for Treatment of 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome

"Patients living with 22q11DS are in need of better treatment options," said Patrick Dougherty, CEO at Nobias Therapeutics. "Receiving Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA are important mile markers in our efforts to develop the first therapeutic indicated for the neuropsychiatric symptoms – which can often be quite severe – of this syndrome. We are now focused on Q4 discussions with the FDA to clarify the regulatory path for advancing NB-001 into a registrational study for 22q11DS."

Children living with 22q11DS, also known as DiGeorge syndrome, typically experience a distinctive mix of neuropsychiatric symptoms that include elements of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), anxiety, and autism. Currently, there are no population-specific approved therapies for these conditions, leaving many patients with inadequate treatment options and resulting in a significant burden for their parents and other caretakers. As an mGluR modulator, NB-001 is uniquely positioned to help address the disrupted neuronal signaling in 22q11DS – the primary driver of the neuropsychiatric symptoms experienced by these patients.

The FDA's RPDD signifies eligibility for a priority review voucher (PRV), a program meant to encourage development of novel therapies for rare pediatric diseases. As a result of the ODD, Nobias will qualify for various incentives, including tax credits for qualified clinical testing, waiving of application fees associated with the Prescription Drug User Fee Act, and seven years of market exclusivity following marketing approval.

About Nobias Therapeutics

Nobias Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing novel small molecule therapeutics for rare diseases. Our unique access to rich genomic and health datasets and strong relationships with pediatric academic medical centers across North America allow us to rapidly advance drug discovery for genetically-defined rare diseases, with an initial focus on pediatric indications, but expansion opportunities in adults and non-rare indications. To learn more, please visit http://www.nobiastx.com and follow Nobias Therapeutics on LinkedIn.

