FDA Moves to Ban 7-OH: QuitK Offers Help For Those Struggling with Kratom Addiction

"I've seen firsthand the damage kratom can do physically, emotionally, and mentally," said Emily Beutler, founder of QuitK and a former kratom user. "As the ban takes effect, I want people to know they're not alone and there is a path forward."

A plant native to Southeast Asia, kratom is often marketed as a "natural" remedy. Its active compounds, mitragynine and 7‑hydroxymitragynine (7‑OH), produce opioid‑like effects that are 13 times more potent than morphine. This has prompted the FDA to ban 7‑OH.

The surge in synthetic or concentrated kratom products poses elevated dangers, including overdose, organ damage, and death. Consumers are using the news of the ban of 7-OH as a launching pad to quit the substance before it becomes illegal.

Featuring 100% natural ingredients, QuitK is formulated with a combination of clinically tested vitamins, amino acids, adaptogens, and herbs specifically chosen to support the body and brain. Its dual day-and-night supplements target symptoms like anxiety, depression, insomnia, body pain, and restless legs, all common hurdles during recovery.

QuitK replenishes depleted nutrients and recalibrates brain chemistry.

