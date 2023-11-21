FDA Oncology Center of Excellence: Programs & Projects That Impact Drug Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the FDA Oncology Center of Excellence's special projects and programs. The featured speakers will discuss the focus on new dose optimization requirements through Project Optimus from a medical, scientific and operational perspective. Attendees will gain insights into the growing requirements for diversity, equity and inclusion among oncology clinical research. The speakers will also discuss innovative trial designs, methods of analysis and operational strategies to fulfill regulatory requirements.

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since 2017, the FDA's Oncology Center of Excellence (OCE) has created more than 300 research and educational outreach projects and programs focused on advancing the design, analysis, and regulations surrounding oncology drug development. As development continues to rapidly evolve, these projects and programs are intended to promote more effective and safer products, more accessible and efficient trials, and better patient outcomes.