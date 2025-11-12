FDA Removes "Black Box" Warning, Exposing a Double Standard and Ushering in the Fourth Pillar of Women's Health

Women's sexual health has been abandoned for decades while men's has been celebrated. It's time to level the field--and stop apologizing for wanting to feel whole. Sexual health is not a luxury; it's a vital sign of well-being. Post this

"This decision finally admits what medicine has quietly avoided saying," said Dr. Michael Reed, board-certified OB-GYN, certified menopause practitioner, and founder of The Cosmetic Gyn and the Institute of Restorative & Cosmetic Gynecology (IRCG).

"That women's health, especially their sexual health, has been abandoned. While men's sexual health has become a celebrated medical journey, women's has been shrouded in shame, silence, or vanity. It's time to level the field."

The Fourth Pillar of Women's Health

Dr. Reed describes this moment as the birth of a new medical frontier—the Fourth Pillar of Women's Health—joining reproductive, oncologic, and menopausal care.

This fourth pillar, Restorative and Functional Gynecology, focuses on preserving the vitality, structure, and sensation of the vulva and vagina throughout a woman's life. It merges surgical artistry with regenerative medicine to sustain comfort, function, and confidence.

"Aging of the vulva and vagina isn't just cosmetic," Dr. Reed explains. "It's a biologic process that affects tissue health, elasticity, and sensation. Just as men receive treatments to preserve testosterone, vascularity, and performance, women deserve equal access to therapies that preserve elasticity, sensation, and confidence. This isn't about vanity or youth — it's about vitality and equality.

Next Steps: From Estrogen to Comprehensive Restoration

The removal of the black box is only the first step. Experts say the next frontier must include:

FDA-approved testosterone for women, as already seen in Australia and the UK

Comprehensive physician education in menopause, regenerative and restorative gynecology

A shift in language—from symptom management toward proactive preservation of sexual health

"Better science demands better training," Dr. Reed said.

"Leaders like Dr. Rachel Rubin have advanced the conversation on sexual medicine. At IRCG, we're extending that work by teaching physicians to integrate surgical precision, biologic therapies, and modern recovery into a single, women-first standard."

A Call for Renewal

The removal of the black box is more than a policy change. It is a public acknowledgment that women's health has been left behind and a call to rebuild it on truth, evidence, and equality.

"This is the moment to stop apologizing for wanting to feel whole," said Dr. Reed. "For women, sexual health is not a luxury. It is a vital sign of overall well-being. The systems that ignored that truth are finally beginning to listen."

Dr. Reed invites physicians, health leaders, and women everywhere to join in defining the next era of care—one that restores confidence, function, and longevity to the most personal parts of a woman's life.

