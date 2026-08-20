FDAQRC Strengthens Position as Premier Global Regulatory Compliance Expert with Compliance Architects Acquisition

FDAQRC has acquired Compliance Architects LLC, adding new depth to its role as a resource for pharmaceutical and medical device companies searching for global regulatory compliance expertise. Completed July 17, 2026, the acquisition combines two established consulting firms under one roof.

CEDAR PARK, Texas, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finding pharmaceutical regulatory compliance experts equipped to support a global product portfolio typically involves vetting multiple specialized vendors across different regulatory disciplines. That vetting process is no longer necessary now that FDAQRC has completed its acquisition of Compliance Architects LLC, uniting specialized capabilities from both firms under a single point of contact for clients worldwide.

What Does the Compliance Architects Acquisition Add to FDAQRC's Portfolio?

The acquisition combines FDAQRC's clinical and laboratory compliance strengths with Compliance Architects' focus on commercialization-stage quality systems. This pairing gives clients continuous support from early research through post-market oversight. Three proprietary programs from Compliance Architects now extend across FDAQRC's expanded practice:

Writing for Compliance®: Trains quality and operations teams to produce documentation that holds up under Food and Drug Administration (FDA) scrutiny, an approach rooted in decades of inspection experience

Quality Pulse®: A behavioral diagnostic that scores an organization's quality culture and flags specific areas where improvement will have the most impact

CRPN Quality Roadmap®: Helps manufacturers direct compliance resources strategically and support confident planning decisions using proprietary risk-scoring

Compliance Architects president and founder Jack Garvey brings 40 years of industry and consulting experience to the acquisition, including a background as a chemical engineer and attorney. That dual perspective shapes his approach to FDA enforcement response and inspection preparedness.

How Does FDAQRC Qualify as a Global Regulatory Compliance Leader?

Since its 2009 founding, FDAQRC has grown into a network of more than 500 consultants across over 70 countries. Over 2,000 completed projects across 60-plus countries reflect the scope of that reach, spanning FDA submission support, inspection readiness and quality system implementation for life sciences clients. Its auditor bench alone includes over 400 Good Practice (GxP) Auditors worldwide, many of whom are based in North America and Western Europe.

FDAQRC founder Christopher Rush built the firm after a career as a U.S. FDA investigator, during which he inspected more than 50 pharmaceutical and bioresearch monitoring facilities. His enforcement-side experience, paired with Garvey's expertise in good manufacturing practice compliance, gives FDAQRC insight into how regulators and regulated companies each approach an inspection.

About FDAQRC

FDA Quality and Regulatory Consultants (FDAQRC) is a compliance solutions provider supporting life sciences organizations regulated by the FDA. Founded in 2009 by Christopher Rush, the firm has built a global consultant network spanning dozens of countries, with expertise across clinical, laboratory and quality compliance disciplines.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, FDAQRC, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://fdaqrc.com/

SOURCE FDAQRC