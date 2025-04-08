FDB Extends Founders Gift Donor Agreement with NCPDP Foundation

"We are once again honored that FDB has recognized the need to support research that demonstrates the value of healthcare standards that enhance patient safety," said J.W. Hill, MBAHCM, Executive Director of the NCPDP Foundation. Post this

"We are once again honored that FDB has recognized the need to support research that demonstrates the value of healthcare standards that enhance patient safety," said J.W. Hill, MBAHCM, Executive Director of the NCPDP Foundation. "FDB and the Foundation are aligned in our commitment to enable healthcare providers to electronically access and share timely, accurate information to help prevent medication errors and the misuse of high-risk drugs."

"We value the longstanding commitment of FDB to the NCPDP Foundation," said Pam Schweitzer, R.Ph., Pharm.D., President of the NCPDP Foundation Board of Trustees. "Their generosity will further our ability to fund research projects focused on improving patient safety, such as STChealth's National Facilitator Model pilot project and the University of Michigan's study demonstrating the value of RxChange communications."

"I am honored to continue serving as the Patient Safety Chair for the NCPDP Foundation's National Advisory Council," said Katter. "At FDB, patient safety—and specifically medication safety—is pivotal to our mission and to the broader healthcare system. We're proud to support the remarkable research sponsored by the NCPDP Foundation and led by dedicated grantee organizations, who are the true heroes in making healthcare safer and more effective."

