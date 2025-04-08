FDB Extends Founders Gift Donor Agreement with NCPDP Foundation

FDB (First Databank, Inc.), has extended its Founders Gift Donor agreement with the NCPDP Foundation and will donate an additional $100,000 over the next three years to support research grants focused on enhancing patient safety. FDB President Robert C. Katter will continue to serve as the Patient Safety Chair on the Foundation's National Advisory Council.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Effective March 1, FDB (First Databank, Inc.), has extended its Founders Gift Donor agreement with the NCPDP Foundation. Over the next three years, the Foundation will receive an additional $100,000 from FDB to support research grants focused on enhancing patient safety.
FDB became the NCPDP Foundation's inaugural Patient Safety Founders Gift Donor in 2022, granting them a seat on the Foundation's National Advisory Council (NAC). The NAC is composed of volunteer leaders who are committed to supporting research that advances the NCPDP Foundation's four strategic initiatives: expanding the role and value of the pharmacist, increasing patient access to care, enhancing patient safety, and empowering coordination of care and innovation. FDB President Robert C. Katter has served as the NAC Chair for Patient Safety for three years.
"We are once again honored that FDB has recognized the need to support research that demonstrates the value of healthcare standards that enhance patient safety," said J.W. Hill, MBAHCM, Executive Director of the NCPDP Foundation. "FDB and the Foundation are aligned in our commitment to enable healthcare providers to electronically access and share timely, accurate information to help prevent medication errors and the misuse of high-risk drugs."
"We value the longstanding commitment of FDB to the NCPDP Foundation," said Pam Schweitzer, R.Ph., Pharm.D., President of the NCPDP Foundation Board of Trustees. "Their generosity will further our ability to fund research projects focused on improving patient safety, such as STChealth's National Facilitator Model pilot project and the University of Michigan's study demonstrating the value of RxChange communications."
"I am honored to continue serving as the Patient Safety Chair for the NCPDP Foundation's National Advisory Council," said Katter. "At FDB, patient safety—and specifically medication safety—is pivotal to our mission and to the broader healthcare system. We're proud to support the remarkable research sponsored by the NCPDP Foundation and led by dedicated grantee organizations, who are the true heroes in making healthcare safer and more effective."
About the NCPDP Foundation
The NCPDP Foundation collaborates with organizations and individuals to support research initiatives that improve data sharing throughout the healthcare ecosystem, removing obstacles to quality care for patients, with a focus on pharmacy interoperability. The NCPDP Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.
About FDB
FDB (First Databank) creates and integrates the world's most trusted drug knowledge that, in partnership with our customers, illuminates critical healthcare decisions. Together, we help improve patient safety, operational efficiency, and health outcomes. Our drug databases drive healthcare information systems that serve the majority of hospitals, physician practices, pharmacies, payers, and all other areas of healthcare and are used by millions of clinicians, business associates, and patients every day. For a complete look at FDB's solutions and services, please visit https://www.fdbhealth.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.
Media Contact
Whitney Ellington, NCPDP Foundation, 4804771000, [email protected]
SOURCE NCPDP Foundation
Share this article