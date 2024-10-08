FE Enters the Sports Culture Space With Limited-Edition Fashion Line Featuring Hockey Hall of Famers

This exclusive collection, in collaboration with the NHL Alumni Association (NHLAA), the National Hockey League and Getty Images, honors the careers of NHL Legends Mark Messier, Wayne Gretzky, Martin Brodeur and more with a unique blend of style, nostalgia, and craftsmanship. Post this

"Our goal every day at the NHL Alumni Association is to 'Honour the Past' by making tomorrow better than today for all NHL Alumni and their families. Through these specially designed jackets, FE is furthering this mission and allowing fans to honour the legacy of iconic hockey heroes," said Glenn Healy NHL Alumni Association, Executive Director and President."

The Legends Collection is meticulously designed to celebrate the legacy of hockey icons. Each bomber jacket showcases the legendary player's jersey number, most iconic photos, career stats and team logo. Crafted in the player's team colors, the jackets capture the essence of these hockey greats with a tribute that's both striking and meaningful. The jackets are also reversible, providing two distinct looks in one garment. Fans can choose to display their favorite legend's images on one side or choose a sleek, minimalist design on the reverse.

Craftsmanship is a key focus at FE. After the fabric is printed using state-of-the-art digital printing technology, every panel on each jacket is hand-pinned before cutting for precise placement and every seam is matched perfectly. This dedication to detail ensures a high-quality product that truly honors the legacy of these hockey icons. The jackets are also made from 100% recycled fabric, combining sustainability with performance. The fabric is water-repellent and anti-microbial, offering durability and comfort.

Deborah Hull, wife of the late Chicago Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull, expressed her admiration for the collection: "It is just amazing…Bobby would have loved it! It's an honor to have this piece of memorabilia for the family to cherish for a long time. I know he would be so proud of the NHL Alumni and what you are achieving. Best of luck on all the Alumni endeavors."

The initial launch features: Jean Beliveau (Montreal Canadiens), Ray Bourque (Boston Bruins), Martin Brodeur (New Jersey Devils), Paul Coffey (Edmonton Oilers), Marcel Dionne (Los Angeles Kings), Peter Forsberg (Colorado Avalanche), Wayne Gretzky (Edmonton Oilers), Gordie Howe (Detroit Red Wings), Bobby Hull (Chicago Blackhawks), Brett Hull (St. Louis Blues), Nicklas Lidstrom (Detroit Red Wings), Mark Messier (New York Rangers), Stan Mikita (Chicago Blackhawks), Denis Potvin (New York Islanders), Maurice Richard (Montreal Canadiens), Larry Robinson (Montreal Canadiens), Patrick Roy (Colorado Avalanche), Joe Sakic (Colorado Avalanche), Teemu Selanne (Winnipeg Jets) and Steve Yzerman (Detroit Red Wings).

The Legends Collection is now available for purchase exclusively on the FE website (www.fe-apparel.com) and at the NHL Shop NYC store in Manhattan. With only 99 jackets for each legend available, fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure their piece of hockey history.

About FE

At FE, we've collaborated with the NHL to bring an unparalleled collection of clothing that unites the spirit of ice hockey with cutting-edge design. With official merchandise status for all 32 NHL teams, we're the go-to source for authentic, high-quality fan gear that is sustainably made. FE is a member of the Green Sports Alliance, a convening organization of sports and entertainment industry members around meaningful change toward a more sustainable future.

FE is a licensed NHL brand under AW Chang Corporation, a vertical menswear manufacturer that specializes in performance fabrications and digital print technology. In business since 1989, the company owns a portfolio of seven menswear brands ranging from classic to contemporary: W.R.K., Brooklyn Brigade, Con.Struct, Society of Threads, Calabrum, Michelsons of London, and FE.

For more information on FE, please visit fe-apparel.com | Follow @feapparelco on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok.

Media Contact

Joe Favorito, FE, 1 917-566-8345, [email protected], http://fe-apparel.com

SOURCE FE