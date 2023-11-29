FE fundinfo and Radient AI Announce Strategic Partnership to Integrate FE fundinfo's international Fund Data on the Radient AI platform

By integrating FE fundinfo's comprehensive international fund data, Radient AI's customers can now effortlessly manage global portfolios on our platform. Post this

The ability to compare and track US funds with international mutual funds, ETFs, and hedge funds is groundbreaking, and will allow Radient AI's customers to manage international portfolios with ease.

Sanjay Bharwani, Founder & CEO of Radient AI, expressed the importance of allocating globally: "Our mission is to simplify investment decisions regardless of jurisdiction or geography. By integrating FE fundinfo's comprehensive international fund data, our customers can now effortlessly manage global portfolios on our platform. In addition, it enables fund distribution teams to easily identify peers and competitors across major markets."

Philipp Portmann, Head of Business Development and Strategy of FE fundinfo, remarked: "We are thrilled to be a part of Radient AI's platform. Our shared values and our commitment to innovating and reshaping investment management processes make this partnership incredibly synergistic. "We are particularly excited by Radient's use of AI to simplify fund intelligence for US investors. Together, we are delivering best-in-class capabilities for investors and fund distribution teams to track global opportunities."

Radient AI, recognized as the leading "Single platform for fund intelligence across hedge funds, mutual funds, and ETFs", has revolutionized fund investment research by applying artificial intelligence. The platform offers users a holistic approach to investment analysis, market intelligence, and regulatory data, enabling effective and informed investment decisions.

FE Fundinfo, is a global leader of fund information, technology and services.

Trusted for its data, technology solutions, research and analysis, open international network, and expert insights, we provide transparency and enable efficiency to unlock business potential for asset managers, fund managers, distributors, and financial advisers.

Because of the quality of its data and its extensive network, FE fundinfo are uniquely positioned in the investment industry and every day, hundreds of thousands of people around the world rely on its data and insights to make investment decisions.

With more than 1,100 experts working from over 15 countries around the world, it believes in bringing trust, connectivity, and innovation to the fund industry.

The fusion of FE fundinfo's international fund data into Radient AI's platform promises a transformative impact on the investment community. Both companies anticipate this collaboration to elevate the global investments industry by allowing for rapid identification of high quality funds and increased investor transparency.

