Fear, FOMO, and the Future: Investor Sentiment and Strategy Insights from the iConnections Global Investor Survey

Investors Remain Cautious About Equity Markets, with Only 8% Expecting Double-Digit Returns This Year for the S&P 500

NEW YORK, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iConnections, the premier platform for connecting the investment management industry, is excited to announce the release of its highly anticipated 2025 Allocator Trends Report: Fear, FOMO, and the Future. The report, based on insights from 700 allocators who attended Global Alts Miami 2025, provides a critical analysis of the shifting dynamics shaping the alternative investment landscape in the year ahead.

With 5,000+ industry leaders and 18,000+ meetings between allocators and fund managers representing $55 trillion in assets, Global Alts Miami 2025 set the stage for an unprecedented exchange of ideas. The sentiment on the ground was clear: investors are leaning into alternatives with confidence, but they are doing so with a keen awareness of potential volatility and macroeconomic uncertainties.

Key Findings from the 2025 Allocator Trends Report:

Nearly 90% of allocators plan to maintain or increase exposure to alternatives, with 60% actively adding to their positions.

Japan and India are gaining favor over China – 18% and 15% of allocators, respectively, are increasing exposure compared to 12% for China .

and are gaining favor over – 18% and 15% of allocators, respectively, are increasing exposure compared to 12% for . AI adoption is no longer a future trend; it is actively shaping investment decisions. Nearly half of allocators report using AI in investment processes, operational workflows, or both.

Strategies Gaining Momentum:

Analyzing over 18,000 meetings at Global Alts Miami 2025, iConnections identified the alternative investment strategies that captured the most allocator interest:

Global Macro, Event-Driven, Specialty Finance, Multi-strategy, and Equity Long/Short strategies emerged as key areas of focus.

Investors showed an increased appetite for strategies that can navigate volatility and capitalize on market dislocations.

Private Credit, Liquid Credit, and Private Equity remain dominant, but the growth of niche strategies signals a broadening of interest.

The Future of Alternatives: Balancing Risk and Reward

Allocators are navigating 2025 with a mix of optimism and caution. While enthusiasm for alternative investments remains strong, concerns around liquidity constraints, evolving central bank policies, and geopolitical risks are shaping decision-making.

"The results of our Allocator Trends Report underscore a key theme: investors are optimistic about alternatives, but they are increasingly strategic about how and where they deploy capital," said Ron Biscardi, CEO of iConnections. "With AI adoption accelerating, private markets expanding, and allocators adjusting to macro shifts, the landscape is evolving faster than ever."

Access the Full Report

The iConnections Allocator Trends Report: Fear, FOMO, and the Future is now available for download. To gain deeper insights into allocator sentiment, top investment strategies, and emerging trends shaping the alternative investment industry, visit https://iconnections.io/insights/insight/global-investor-survey-2025/.

