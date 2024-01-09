Fear Free and Antelligence Partner to Serve Veterinary Students

"Fear Free is excited to partner with Antelligence and sponsor the Veterinary Student Insider." - Randy Valpy, CEO of Fear Free. Post this

"Fear Free is excited to partner with Antelligence and sponsor the Veterinary Student Insider," said Randy Valpy, CEO of Fear Free. Valpy further commented, "Fear Free has become one of the single most transformative initiatives in the history of companion animal practice and is recommended or mandated at most veterinary colleges in the USA. We are proud to offer our certification course at no charge to students."

Students can register for their Fear Free certification by clicking here.

To sign up for VSI, click here.

About Fear Free

Founded by Dr. Marty Becker and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free offers online and in-person education to veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, animal shelter staff and volunteers, and pet owners. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing.

Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified by visiting fearfreepets.com. Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home. Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.

About Antelligence

Antelligence delivers timely, comprehensive and expertly curated information and insights for animal health industry stakeholders, enabling them to make well-informed decisions for their businesses. Staffed by a team of industry experts, its publications provide a broad, agnostic view of what's happening in animal health, from the companion animal, to livestock, to pet retail and veterinary education sectors. Antelligence focuses on the business side of the industry, serving over 50,000 highly engaged subscribers with the Fountain Report, Pet Care Weekly and the Veterinary Student Insider. For more information, visit www.antelligence.com.

Media Contacts:

For Fear Free:

Andru Valpy

Marketing Manager

1 (416) 399-0082

[email protected]

For Antelligence:

Chris Kelly

Managing Partner & Publisher

1 (770) 335-5445

[email protected]

