Fear Free® and Blue Heron Consulting announce a Strategic Alliance

The alliance between the brands signifies a prominent step forward in ensuring veterinary professionals are educated and empowered to be able to deliver best medicine in a way that increases client compliance, decreases pet anxiety, and promotes professional fulfillment.

Blue Heron Consulting agrees that the value a Fear Free certification adds to a practice is undeniable. "Being able to practice medicine in a way that protects the emotional well-being of pets isn't just good for pets and their parents, it's good for a hospital's business and their team," says Jason Maag, Chief Operating Officer for the nation's leading veterinary consulting company. Maag further commented, "Having the education, experience, and confidence to deliver essential veterinary care in a stress-free way can protect veterinary professionals from a lot of the frustration, compassion fatigue, and burnout our industry sees."

This alliance marks a significant milestone in both company's missions to transform the veterinary industry by integrating Fear Free principles with Blue Heron Consulting's strategic expertise. Together, Fear Free and Blue Heron Consulting are setting a new standard for veterinary care that not only prioritizes the emotional well-being of pets but also addresses the challenges veterinary professionals face daily.

"We're excited to align with Blue Heron Consulting to enhance veterinary practices," said Randy Valpy, CEO of Fear Free. "This collaboration supports our goal to make vet visits better for pets and professionals. Together, we're working to improve client and patient experiences, support veterinary teams, and elevate care standards. This alliance underscores our commitment to practical, Fear Free care."

Founded by Dr. Marty Becker and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free offers online and in-person education to veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, animal shelter staff and volunteers, and pet owners. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing.

Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified by visiting fearfreepets.com. Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home. Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.

Blue Heron Consulting is the nation's leading veterinary consulting team with a mission to improve the lives of veterinary professionals. At their core, is a coaching and support team that works to amplify your strengths, build systems to remove gaps in care and workflows, and create a culture of leadership within your team. Learn more about Blue Heron Consulting by visiting bhcteam.com.

