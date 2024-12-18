Fear Free Announces Strategic Alliance with AI For Pet as a Corporate Program Member

"By working with AI For Pet, we can ensure that more pets in Korea experience the benefits of Fear Free and thereby promoting better health and wellbeing." - Randy Valpy, Chief Executive Officer, Fear Free Post this

AI For Pet's TTcare Equine has also been honored with the prestigious CES Innovation Award 2025, recognizing its groundbreaking advancements in equine health technology. TTcare Equine revolutionizes horse health management with advanced AI technology. Using a smartphone, veterinarians and handlers can quickly analyze gait videos to detect early abnormalities. This proactive approach helps prevent systemic diseases and ensures better health.

As a Fear Free Corporate Program Member, TTcare aligns with Fear Free's mission of reducing fear, anxiety, and stress (FAS) while ensuring pets receive the care they need when it's truly necessary.

Founded in 2016 by Dr. Marty Becker, Fear Free is committed to preventing and alleviating FAS in pets through professional education programs tailored for clients, veterinary professionals, pet professionals, and pet parents. This strategic alliance will see AI For Pet serving as a Corporate Program Member as well as promoting and distributing Fear Free in South Korea.

Fear Free has certified professionals in 120 countries, and South Korea has become the fifth most penetrated country, following the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

In September, Fear Free Founder Dr. Marty Becker, Fear Free CEO Randy Valpy, Dr. Henry Yoo, MSc MBA, and AI FOR PET, hosted a kickoff event in Seoul with hundreds of veterinary and pet professionals. Additionally, AI For Pet has launched an official Fear Free website in Korean, facilitating easier access for veterinarians, trainers, and groomers to proceed with the Fear Free program and certification procedures. Comprehensive pet education materials in Korean will also be provided for shelters and pet parents, supporting the mental health care of pets.

"Through cooperation with Fear Free, AI For Pet plans to engage in various activities that can positively affect the entire pet culture in Korea," said Heo Eun-ah, CEO of AI For Pet. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to enhancing the welfare of pets through our services and products."

Dr. Marty Becker, Founder of Fear Free, expressed his enthusiasm about the alliance, stating, "We are thrilled to grow Fear Free's reach into Korea with the support of AI For Pet. Their dedication to pet healthcare aligns perfectly with our mission to reduce FAS in pets, fostering a healthier and happier environment for pets and their families."

Randy Valpy, CEO of Fear Free, added, "This strategic alliance represents a significant step forward in our goal to transform pet care on a global scale. By working with AI For Pet, we can ensure that more pets in Korea experience the benefits of Fear Free and thereby promoting better health and wellbeing."

For more information about AI For Pet and Fear Free, please visit their respective websites.

About Fear Free:

Founded by Dr. Marty Becker and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free is a global initiative that offers online and in-person education that empowers veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, animal shelter staff and volunteers, and pet owners to create low-stress environments for pets. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing thereby reducing fear, anxiety, and stress in animals during veterinary visits and other interactions, i.e. grooming, pet sitting, daycare and boarding visits.

Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified by visiting fearfree.com. Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home. Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.

About AI For Pet:

AI For Pet Co. is a leading pet healthcare company dedicated to improving the lives of pets through innovative solutions and services. Committed to advancing pet welfare, AI For Pet works to provide comprehensive healthcare and education to pet owners and professionals. For more information, visit aiforpet.com.

Media Contacts:

For Fear Free

Andru Valpy

Marketing & Communications Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (303) 226-9086

For AI For Pet

Euna Huh

CEO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +82-2-522-1772

Media Contact

Andru Valpy, Fear Free, 1 303-226-9086, [email protected], fearfree.com

Euna Huh, AI For Pet, 82 2-522-1772, [email protected], aiforpet.com

SOURCE Fear Free