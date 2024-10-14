Fear Free Announces Strategic Alliance with Gravity Payments

"Partnering with Gravity Payments allows us to offer our veterinary practices a dependable and stress-free payment processing solution." - Randy Valpy, CEO, Fear Free Post this

Benefits of Our Alliance with Gravity Payments:

Transparent Consultation Process: Gravity Payments provides tailored recommendations that best suit your business needs, even if the best solution isn't with Gravity.

Seamless Integration: Their payment solutions integrate effortlessly with your practice management software through partnerships with leading veterinary software providers, ensuring a smooth and efficient workflow.

Competitive Rates: Most clinics experience immediate cost savings with Gravity's clear, upfront pricing structure.

Rapid Support: With 24/7 multilingual support and an average response time of 36 seconds, Gravity Payments ensures that help is always readily available.

"Partnering with Gravity Payments allows us to offer our veterinary practices a dependable and stress-free payment processing solution," said Randy Valpy, CEO of Fear Free. "This collaboration enhances our ability to support veterinary professionals by reducing operational burdens and allowing them to focus more on providing high-quality care to their patients."

Dr. Marty Becker, Founder of Fear Free, added, "By aligning with Gravity Payments, we are taking another step towards making every aspect of the veterinary visit as fear-free as possible. Efficient and reliable payment processing means fewer distractions and a smoother experience for both the veterinary team and pet owners, ultimately contributing to a calmer and more pleasant environment for pets."

Veterinary practices affiliated with Fear Free can continue to choose any credit card processing service. However, our strategic alliance with Gravity Payments ensures that they have access to the best possible service, tailored specifically to their unique needs.

To learn more about this exciting alliance and how it can benefit your practice, please visit https://gravitypayments.com/lp/fear-free/

About Gravity Payments:

Founded in 2004, Gravity Payments serves over 23,000 merchants in the U.S. and Canada, processing billions of dollars each year. Committed to transparency and no hidden fees, Gravity helps business owners focus on growth by prioritizing purpose and people over profit. Learn more at gravitypayments.com.

About Fear Free:

Founded by Dr. Marty Becker and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free is a global initiative that offers online and in-person education that empowers veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, animal shelter staff and volunteers, and pet owners to create low-stress environments for pets. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing thereby reducing fear, anxiety, and stress in animals during veterinary visits and other interactions, i.e. grooming, pet sitting, daycare and boarding visits.

Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified by visiting fearfree.com. Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home. Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.

