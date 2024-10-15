Fear Free® Announces the Launch of the "Top 5 in 15" Veterinary Webinar Series

"By focusing on both the physical and emotional wellbeing of animals, we are shaping a generation of veterinary professionals who are prepared to create positive, stress-free environments for pets." - Marty Becker, DVM - Founder of Fear Free. Post this

The "Top 5 in 15" Webinar Series kicks off in October 2024 and will run monthly until June 2025, covering a wide array of relevant topics for veterinary and veterinary technician students. Each webinar is led by industry experts and designed to deliver cutting-edge research, best practices, and actionable takeaways in a short, engaging format.

"This is an incredible opportunity for students to enhance their learning and help them enter the workforce," said Randy Valpy, CEO of Fear Free. "Through pulse learning, we are not only teaching them key skills but also reinforcing the importance of emotional wellbeing in veterinary care."

Upcoming Webinar Highlights:

Each topic will be presented twice: once for Veterinary Students (Tuesdays) and again for Veterinary Technician Students (Wednesdays) at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT.

October 22-23, 2024 : The Top 5 Things You Need to Know About Pain - ( Mike Petty , DVM, CCRT, CVA, CVPP)

: The Top 5 Things You Need to Know About Pain - ( , DVM, CCRT, CVA, CVPP) November 12-13, 2024 : The Top 5 Pitfalls of the Emergency Room - ( Tony Johnson , DVM, DACVECC)

: The Top 5 Pitfalls of the Emergency Room - ( , DVM, DACVECC) December 10-11, 2024 : The Top 5 Things You Must Know About Proper Antibiotic Use in Small Animal Dermatology - ( Paul Bloom , DABVP)

: The Top 5 Things You Must Know About Proper Antibiotic Use in Small Animal Dermatology - ( , DABVP) January 21-22, 2025 : The Top 5 Mistakes Rookie Veterinarians/Technicians Make - ( Adam Christman , DVM, MBA)

Additional dates and topics will be announced at a later date.

Each of these webinars will provide exclusive insights and strategies used by industry professionals. Whether you're preparing for your career or looking to expand your knowledge, this is a great opportunity to learn from the best.

"We're excited to offer this as a free resource to veterinary and technician students, allowing them to learn from top industry experts and hone their skills early in their careers," said Andru Valpy, Marketing & Communications Manager for Fear Free. "By making education engaging, brief, and easily digestible, we're helping these future professionals balance their rigorous studies with ongoing professional development."

This series is brought to students by the AVTE (The Association of Veterinary Technician Educators), NAVTA (National Association of Veterinary Technicians in America), and the VBMA (Veterinary Business Management Association).

Fear Free is excited to continue paving the way for the future of veterinary/technician education and welcomes sponsorship opportunities from organizations passionate about improving the veterinary field.

To register and learn more visit fearfreepets.com/5in15.

About Fear Free:

Founded by Dr. Marty Becker and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free is a global initiative that offers online and in-person education that empowers veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, animal shelter staff and volunteers, and pet owners to create low-stress environments for pets. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing thereby reducing fear, anxiety, and stress in animals during veterinary visits and other interactions, i.e. grooming, pet sitting, daycare and boarding visits.

Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified by visiting fearfree.com. Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home. Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.

Media Contact:

Andru Valpy, FFCP-V

Marketing & Communications Manager

Phone: 1 (303) 226-9086

Email: [email protected]

