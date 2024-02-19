Fear Free®, LLC Unveils a Revitalized Brand at WVC 2024

Fear Free® Unveils New Branding at 96th WVC Annual Veterinary Conference, Emphasizing Enhanced Animal Wellbeing and Expanded Services.
LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fear Free®, the single most transformative initiative in the history of companion animal practice, today unveiled its dynamic new brand at the 96th WVC Annual Veterinary Conference. The new brand, which embodies the company's commitment to improving the emotional and physical wellbeing of all animals, will be showcased at Fear Free's booth at WVC.
Randy Valpy, CEO of Fear Free, shared his thoughts on the rebranding initiative: "Our new brand reflects our growth and our unwavering commitment to providing the best physical and emotional care for all animals. We're not just changing our look – we're enhancing the very way we connect with practices and pet owners. To complement our new look, in the coming months, we will be launching a new website and implementing new software platforms that will make it easier for our members to connect with us and take our courses. With our new descriptor, Leaders in Animal Wellbeing, we are preparing for a future when Fear Free principles will be brought to farm animals such as cattle, chickens, and swine."
Echoing this sentiment, commenting on the brand's ability to resonate with veterinary professionals and animal lovers alike, Dr. Marty Becker, Founder of Fear Free, added, "This rebranding is about affirming our promise that every animal deserves to feel safe and comfortable and to live a life worth living. Our new logo and messaging are designed to inspire and engage our community and ensure that everyone knows that Fear Free is here to stay." Becker added, "Working with Dr. Temple Grandin, Fear Free is in the very early stages of engaging with food animal veterinarians, producers, manufacturers, and retailers about improving the lives of animals used for food and fiber, from birth to earth. Moving beyond organic, to sourcing from animals who had a life worth living."
Andru Valpy, Marketing Manager for Fear Free, expressed excitement about the new brand's debut: "Revealing our new brand is a milestone moment. Our new logo and branding speak to the heart of who we are as an organization. It's the culmination of tireless work and dedication from our teams. We invite those attending WVC to stop by our booth, #1350, and see our new brand in person and to take part in a 360° VR/AR video experience that transports visitors into a Fear Free Certified Practice, away from the hustle of the trade show floor – it's truly transformative."
In discussing the strategic implications of the new brand, COO Tori Williams conveyed the strategic reasoning behind the rebrand: "Our revitalized brand goes hand-in-hand with our new simplified practice certification and our upcoming move to a new innovative technology platform. We're here to support veterinary practices in providing the best care and to ensure they stand out in the community."
About Fear Free
Founded by Dr. Marty Becker and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free offers online and in-person education to veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, animal shelter staff and volunteers, and pet owners. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing.
Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified by visiting fearfreepets.com. Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home. Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Andru Valpy
Marketing Manager
1 (416) 399-0082
[email protected]
SOURCE Fear Free Pets
Share this article