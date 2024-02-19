Fear Free®, LLC Unveils a Revitalized Brand at WVC 2024

"Revealing our new brand is a milestone moment. Our new logo and branding speak to the heart of who we are as an organization." - Andru Valpy, Marketing Manager at Fear Free Pets. Post this

Echoing this sentiment, commenting on the brand's ability to resonate with veterinary professionals and animal lovers alike, Dr. Marty Becker, Founder of Fear Free, added, "This rebranding is about affirming our promise that every animal deserves to feel safe and comfortable and to live a life worth living. Our new logo and messaging are designed to inspire and engage our community and ensure that everyone knows that Fear Free is here to stay." Becker added, "Working with Dr. Temple Grandin, Fear Free is in the very early stages of engaging with food animal veterinarians, producers, manufacturers, and retailers about improving the lives of animals used for food and fiber, from birth to earth. Moving beyond organic, to sourcing from animals who had a life worth living."

Andru Valpy, Marketing Manager for Fear Free, expressed excitement about the new brand's debut: "Revealing our new brand is a milestone moment. Our new logo and branding speak to the heart of who we are as an organization. It's the culmination of tireless work and dedication from our teams. We invite those attending WVC to stop by our booth, #1350, and see our new brand in person and to take part in a 360° VR/AR video experience that transports visitors into a Fear Free Certified Practice, away from the hustle of the trade show floor – it's truly transformative."

In discussing the strategic implications of the new brand, COO Tori Williams conveyed the strategic reasoning behind the rebrand: "Our revitalized brand goes hand-in-hand with our new simplified practice certification and our upcoming move to a new innovative technology platform. We're here to support veterinary practices in providing the best care and to ensure they stand out in the community."

About Fear Free

Founded by Dr. Marty Becker and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free offers online and in-person education to veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, animal shelter staff and volunteers, and pet owners. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing.

Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified by visiting fearfreepets.com. Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home. Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.

