Fear Free Proudly Pairs Up with bSerene™ Pet Pheromone Products

"We're so excited to be partnering with bSerene as the company is both state-of-the-art AND state-of-the-heart. First and foremost, both companies are filled with pet lovers who want to reduce fear, anxiety, and stress in pets," - Randy Valpy, CEO of Fear Free.

"Fear Free is dedicated to looking after the emotional wellbeing of pets. Scientific studies show that pheromones are a powerful, more natural way to help pets remain happy and calm," says Marty Becker, DVM, the founder of Fear Free.

bSerene's focus on science goes hand in paw with Fear Free, which provides science-backed education to improve animal welfare. As a clinically proven way to reduce fear, anxiety and stress, pheromones are recommended and used by Fear Free practitioners around the world.

A 2020 study on canine anxiety found that almost ¾ of dogs exhibited some kind of anxiety-related behavior. Common stress behaviors in dogs include shivering, shaking, panting, yawning, lip licking, tucked tail and ears, furrowed brow, rigidity and hiding behavior. Pet parents can feel hopeless when they see their beloved pets suffering, says Suzan Damron, President of H&C Animal Health, the makers of bSerene.

Pheromones can help calm pets during veterinary and grooming visits as well as help with separation anxiety and common noise phobias such as thunderstorms and fireworks.

At the VMX Convention in Orlando, January 13 – 17, 2024, bSerene will be releasing their plug-in calming pheromone diffusers that provide a continuous in-home or in-clinic calming solution. The bSerene Dog Calming Diffuser Kit contains the Dog Appeasing Pheromone (DAP), which mother dogs naturally produce to help their pups feel safe and calm. The bSerene Advanced Cat Calming Diffuser Kit contains both Maternal Appeasing Pheromone (MAP), which mimics the pheromones released by mother cats to promote bonding and socialization with their kittens, as well as the F3 Facial pheromone, which continuously reminds cats that their space is safe. "bSerene engaged with top boarded veterinary behaviorists in the formulation of these products," says Michele Crowley, SVP of Marketing for H&C Animal Health.

About Fear Free

Founded by Dr. Marty Becker and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free offers online and in-person education to veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, animal shelter staff and volunteers, and pet owners. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing.

Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified by visiting fearfreepets.com. Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home. Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.

About H&C Animal Health

H&C Animal Health was founded in 2013 by pet industry veteran, Chuck Latham, founder of Chuck Latham Associates, Inc. after identifying a need to make effective pet healthcare products affordable and accessible. The company started with one brand ActivPhy® Joint Health, and today features brands such as Angels' Eyes® and bSerene™ that bring the most innovative, highly effective, and proven products to market. H&C's commitment to pet health and wellness, as well as their love for pets, are the driving factors behind the organization.

