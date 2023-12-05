Featured AAEA Session: New Insights of the Role of Women in Agrifood Systems

AAEA members present research at ASSA 2024
MILWAUKEE, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AAEA invites media to attend their sessions at the ASSA 2024 Annual Meeting in San Antonio, TX.
On Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 am – 10:00 am (CST) at the Grand Hyatt, four AAEA members will speak at the session "New Insights of the Role of Women in Agrifood Systems."
Presentations in this session include (speakers are listed first):
Cash Transfers Encourage Gendered Climate Adaptation Strategies in Mali
- Valerie Mueller, Arizona State University
- Melissa Hidrobo, IFPRI
- Shalini Roy, IFPRI
- Malick Dione, IFPRI
- Anna Belli, Alliance Biodiversity–International Center for Tropical Agriculture
Gender and Agricultural Aspirations: Evidence from Rwanda, Kenya, and Ecuador
- Alexis Villacis, Arizona State University
- Martin Tabe-Ojong, IFPRI
- Selina Bruns, Norwich Institute for Sustainable Development
- David Ortega, Michigan State University
- Ashok Mishra, Arizona State University
Who Bears the Cost and Who Reaps the Benefits? Exploring the Role of Farm Size in Spouses' Desired Fertility: Evidence from Tanzania
- Catalina Herrera-Almanza, University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign
- Aine Seitz McCarthy, Lewis & Clark College
Women's Associations: From Rights to Agroecological Markets
- Trent Blare, University of Florida
- Ross Borja, EkoRural Foundation
- Maira Reimão, Villanova University
- Guadalupe Padilla, EkoRural Foundation
- Pedro Oyarzún, EkoRural Foundation
View all of the AAEA session taking place at ASSA on the AAEA website: https://www.aaea.org/meetings/aaea-at-assa-annual-meeting/aaea-at-2024-assa-annual-meeting
If you are interested in attending the session in person, please contact Allison Ware in the AAEA Business Office.
ABOUT AAEA: Established in 1910, the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA) is the leading professional association for agricultural and applied economists, with 2,500 members in more than 60 countries. Members of the AAEA work in academic or government institutions as well as in industry and not-for-profit organizations, and engage in a variety of research, teaching, and outreach activities in the areas of agriculture, the environment, food, health, and international development. The AAEA publishes three journals, the Journal of the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association (an open access journal), the American Journal of Agricultural Economics and Applied Economic Perspectives & Policy, as well as the online magazine Choices and the online open access publication series Applied Economics Teaching Resources. To learn more, visit http://www.aaea.org.
Media Contact
Allison Ware, Agricultural & Applied Economics Association, 414-918-3190, [email protected], www.aaea.org
SOURCE Agricultural & Applied Economics Association
Share this article