Featured AAEA Session: New Insights of the Role of Women in Agrifood Systems

AAEA members present research at ASSA 2024

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AAEA invites media to attend their sessions at the ASSA 2024 Annual Meeting in San Antonio, TX.

On Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 am – 10:00 am (CST) at the Grand Hyatt, four AAEA members will speak at the session "New Insights of the Role of Women in Agrifood Systems."

Presentations in this session include (speakers are listed first):

Cash Transfers Encourage Gendered Climate Adaptation Strategies in Mali

Valerie Mueller, Arizona State University

Melissa Hidrobo, IFPRI

Shalini Roy, IFPRI

Malick Dione, IFPRI

Anna Belli, Alliance Biodiversity–International Center for Tropical Agriculture

Gender and Agricultural Aspirations: Evidence from Rwanda, Kenya, and Ecuador

Alexis Villacis, Arizona State University

Martin Tabe-Ojong, IFPRI

Selina Bruns, Norwich Institute for Sustainable Development

David Ortega, Michigan State University

Ashok Mishra, Arizona State University

Who Bears the Cost and Who Reaps the Benefits? Exploring the Role of Farm Size in Spouses' Desired Fertility: Evidence from Tanzania

Catalina Herrera-Almanza, University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign

Aine Seitz McCarthy, Lewis & Clark College

Women's Associations: From Rights to Agroecological Markets

Trent Blare, University of Florida

Ross Borja, EkoRural Foundation

Maira Reimão, Villanova University

Guadalupe Padilla, EkoRural Foundation

Pedro Oyarzún, EkoRural Foundation

View all of the AAEA session taking place at ASSA on the AAEA website: https://www.aaea.org/meetings/aaea-at-assa-annual-meeting/aaea-at-2024-assa-annual-meeting

