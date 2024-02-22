Featured on The Not Just Jazz Network: Bill Warfield and the Hell's Kitchen Funk Orchestra and 2024 Horger artist-in-residence Gary Bartz are set to collaborate in 2024

I'm inspired by working with Gary and with hometown friends that I admired for years. It was ever since I heard him with McCoy Tyner that I wanted to collaborate and work with him based on our mutual love for Chesapeake Bay Post this

Bill Warfield and the Lehigh Music Department will be presenting Gary Bartz and the Lehigh Jazz Faculty at the Zoellner Arts Center in Bethlehem, PA on February 23rd, at 8 pm, which will be free of charge.

In addition, Bill Warfield and the Hell's Kitchen Funk Orchestra will be featuring Gary Bartz, on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 8:00 PM at The Brook Arts Center (Formerly The Bound Brook Theater), 10 Hamilton Street, Bound Brook, NJ 08805.

On March Friday, March 1st, Bill Warfield and Hell's Kitchen Funk Orchestra will be at the Deerhead Inn, 5 Main St, Delaware, Water Gap, PA 18327 from 7:00 PM — 10:00 PM.

Saturday, March 2nd, Gary Bartz will be performing with the Lehigh University Jazz Repertory Orchestra which will be featuring the students and faculty in a big band setting. It's also Bill Warfield's 73rd birthday celebration!

Bartz was awarded a Grammy for "Best Latin Jazz Performance" for his work on Roy Hargrove's "Habana" at the 40th Annual Grammy Awards, and for "Best Jazz Instrumental Album, Individual or Group" for McCoy Tyner's Illuminations at the 47th Annual Grammy Awards. Bartz was awarded the BNY Mellon Jazz 2015 Living Legacy Award, which was presented at a special ceremony at The Kennedy Center. Revive Music and Bartz celebrated the 50th Anniversary of his Another Earth album at Winter Jazzfest in New York City, alongside original member Pharoah Sanders. He is a Professor of Jazz Saxophone at Oberlin College.

Gary Bartz's career highlights can be found at http://garybartz.bandcamp.com/ and Bill Warfield's music can be found at http://billwarfield.net.

"The Not Just Jazz Network is excited to hear what the profound collaboration between Bill Warfield and Gary Bartz will create. I'm sure it will be a masterpiece of musical excellence", says Jaijai Jackson of the Not Just Jazz Network.

Be sure to check out the feature of Bill Warfield and the Hell's Kitchen Funk Orchestra featuring saxophonist Gary Bartz on the Not Just Jazz Network at http://notjustjazznetwork.com

https://www.facebook.com/billwarfieldmusic

https://twitter.com/GeorgePorgie6

https://www.linkedin.com/in/bill-warfield-63163aa4/

https://www.instagram.com/hellskitchenfunk

Media Contact

Bill Warfield, 43rd Street Music and Art, 1 1 917-324-8171, [email protected], billwarfield.net

SOURCE 43rd Street Music and Art