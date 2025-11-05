Features Capital Powers Launch of Resonant Link Medical to Transform the Future of Implantable Devices, Appoints Omari Bouknight as CEO and Raymond Cohen as Board Chair

Features Capital announces the launch of Resonant Link Medical, a pioneering company dedicated to transforming wireless power transfer for implantable medical devices. Backed by an over-subscribed Series A and led by industry veterans Omari V. Bouknight (CEO) and Raymond W. Cohen (Independent Board Chair), Resonant Link Medical's Aurion WPT™ platform delivers fast, safe, and convenient wireless power—enabling the next generation of smaller, smarter, and longer-lasting implantable therapies.
NORWICH, Vt., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Features Capital, a leading early-stage medical technology (MedTech) venture capital firm, proudly announces the successful spinout of Resonant Link Medical from its parent company, Resonant Link, marking a pivotal moment in the evolution of wireless power for implantable medical devices. The launch follows the over-subscribed closing of Resonant Link Medical's Series A financing, led by Features Capital with participation from Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies, Kaleida Capital, AIN Ventures, and University of Michigan's Ross School of Business Wolverine Venture Fund.
Resonant Link Medical is dedicated to delivering fast, safe, and convenient wireless power for life-changing implantable and bioelectronic devices. The company's proprietary Aurion WPT™ platform delivers uninterrupted wireless power that's up to 10x faster than conventional wireless over a 2x greater range, enabling the next generation of implantable medical devices — smaller, smarter, longer lasting, and easy to use. Aurion WPT™ addresses critical patient and healthcare provider needs across broad markets expected to reach $240B by 2031 including neurostimulation and brain-computer interfaces to cardiac support systems, drug delivery implants, spinal and peripheral nerve stimulators, and advanced sensors for chronic disease management. The spinout was purposefully guided and executed by Features Capital, whose operational and strategic support enabled the transition from a multi-sector wireless power innovator to a dedicated MedTech platform.
"We saw a transformative opportunity to unlock the full potential of Resonant Link's wireless power technology by focusing it entirely on medical applications," said Jeff Chu, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Features Capital. "By spinning out Resonant Link Medical, we've created a stand-alone company purpose-built to redefine how implantable devices are powered, making therapies more accessible, less invasive, and dramatically more effective for patients."
To lead Resonant Link Medical into its next phase of growth, Features Capital appointed MedTech industry veteran Omari V. Bouknight as Chief Executive Officer in April 2025. Bouknight brings more than 20 years of global experience commercializing breakthrough medical technologies, including leadership roles at Abbott, CardioFocus, Cardiac Dimensions and Thoratec.
"Omari is the ideal leader to scale Resonant Link Medical's vision and impact," added Chu. "His deep expertise in advancing medical technologies and proven track record of commercial success make him uniquely suited to drive innovation and expand partnerships across healthcare innovation from emerging innovative startups to market leading global organizations."
In September 2025, Resonant Link Medical welcomed Raymond W. Cohen as Independent Chair of the Board of Directors. Cohen is a veteran MedTech executive with over four decades of experience, including his recent role as co-founder and CEO of Axonics, which he led through an IPO and a subsequent $3.7 billion acquisition by Boston Scientific. Cohen joins Chu and Bouknight on the board, bringing additional leadership and deep domain expertise to the team.
"Ray's strategic insight and governance experience will be instrumental as we scale Resonant Link Medical's platform for broader clinical use," said Bouknight. "His leadership will help us accelerate our mission to power smarter, smaller, and longer-lasting implantable therapies."
About Resonant Link Medical
Resonant Link Medical is an innovative medical technology company redefining wireless power and data transfer for implantable medical devices to help people get well and stay well. The company's proprietary Aurion WPT™ technology platform delivers uninterrupted wireless power that's up to 10x faster than conventional wireless over double the range, enabling the next generation of implantables — smaller, smarter, longer lasting, and easy to use. Learn more at www.rlmedical.com
About Features Capital
Features Capital is a leading early-stage medical technology venture capital investment firm specializing in building innovative companies that will radically transform healthcare. Features Capital invests in companies that can fundamentally improve efficiency and access across the care continuum with a focus on innovations that optimize clinical outcomes with improved health economics. MedTech Unlocked®: Accelerating the future of healthcare. Learn more at www.featuresvc.co
