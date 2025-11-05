Features Capital Powers Launch of Resonant Link Medical to Transform the Future of Implantable Devices, Appoints Omari Bouknight as CEO and Raymond Cohen as Board Chair

"By spinning out Resonant Link Medical, we've created a stand-alone company purpose-built to redefine how implantable devices are powered, making therapies more accessible, less invasive, and dramatically more effective for patients." Post this

"We saw a transformative opportunity to unlock the full potential of Resonant Link's wireless power technology by focusing it entirely on medical applications," said Jeff Chu, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Features Capital. "By spinning out Resonant Link Medical, we've created a stand-alone company purpose-built to redefine how implantable devices are powered, making therapies more accessible, less invasive, and dramatically more effective for patients."

To lead Resonant Link Medical into its next phase of growth, Features Capital appointed MedTech industry veteran Omari V. Bouknight as Chief Executive Officer in April 2025. Bouknight brings more than 20 years of global experience commercializing breakthrough medical technologies, including leadership roles at Abbott, CardioFocus, Cardiac Dimensions and Thoratec.

"Omari is the ideal leader to scale Resonant Link Medical's vision and impact," added Chu. "His deep expertise in advancing medical technologies and proven track record of commercial success make him uniquely suited to drive innovation and expand partnerships across healthcare innovation from emerging innovative startups to market leading global organizations."

In September 2025, Resonant Link Medical welcomed Raymond W. Cohen as Independent Chair of the Board of Directors. Cohen is a veteran MedTech executive with over four decades of experience, including his recent role as co-founder and CEO of Axonics, which he led through an IPO and a subsequent $3.7 billion acquisition by Boston Scientific. Cohen joins Chu and Bouknight on the board, bringing additional leadership and deep domain expertise to the team.

"Ray's strategic insight and governance experience will be instrumental as we scale Resonant Link Medical's platform for broader clinical use," said Bouknight. "His leadership will help us accelerate our mission to power smarter, smaller, and longer-lasting implantable therapies."

About Resonant Link Medical

Resonant Link Medical is an innovative medical technology company redefining wireless power and data transfer for implantable medical devices to help people get well and stay well. The company's proprietary Aurion WPT™ technology platform delivers uninterrupted wireless power that's up to 10x faster than conventional wireless over double the range, enabling the next generation of implantables — smaller, smarter, longer lasting, and easy to use. Learn more at www.rlmedical.com

About Features Capital

Features Capital is a leading early-stage medical technology venture capital investment firm specializing in building innovative companies that will radically transform healthcare. Features Capital invests in companies that can fundamentally improve efficiency and access across the care continuum with a focus on innovations that optimize clinical outcomes with improved health economics. MedTech Unlocked®: Accelerating the future of healthcare. Learn more at www.featuresvc.co

Media Contact

Media Relations, Features Capital, 1 802-386-2483, [email protected]

SOURCE Features Capital