Featuring Developments in High Quality and Sustainable Graphene Nanomaterials

JUPITER, Fla., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on how carbon materials are being used to decarbonize and move towards a more circular economy.

This segment will discuss the vital need to decarbonize today, and how a broad range of carbon materials, including waste streams, are being used to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions and move towards a more circular economy.

With a look at recent developments in carbon materials, the series will educate about graphene – a versatile carbon-based nanomaterial that is 200 times stronger than steel, has strong electrical and thermal conductivity, and can stretch up to 25 percent of its original length. Audiences will learn about the innovative discovery of graphene, for which Sir Andre Geim and Sir Konstantin Novoselov were awarded the Nobel prize in 2010.

Hearing from experts at Universal Matter, audiences will see how firing a flash of electricity at a carbon material produces high-quality graphene (and other advanced materials) in minutes, breaking all chemical bonds and reordering the carbon into exceptionally thin layers of turbostratic graphene. The segment will explore how this new manufacturing process is being used to efficiently produce unique forms of graphene and subsequently fully formulated graphene-based dispersions that can greatly improve the mechanical strength properties of infrastructure and industrial materials such as concrete, asphalt, rubber tires, and coatings or composites.

"This distinct technology produces high quality, sustainable graphene as well as other advanced materials that enable further decarbonization of the planet. Effectively, we are utilizing carbon to decarbonize," said John van Leeuwen, CEO and Co-founder of Universal Matter.

Spectators will also see how Universal Matter's proprietary and patented Flash Joule Heating process can convert diverse carbon sources into graphene with tunable characteristics for an almost unlimited number of applications.

"We are excited to share how Universal Matter is developing cleaner, faster, more sustainable, and more economical processes and technologies to scaleup and commercialize graphene," said Richard Lubin, senior producer for the Advancements series.

Universal Matter has developed cleaner, faster, and more economical technology to produce graphene, an advanced carbon-based nanomaterial with a wide range of applications. Its proprietary Flash Joule Heating process, coupled with its distinct capability to produce fully formulated graphene-based solutions, can greatly improve the properties of a wide range of infrastructure and industrial materials.

Headquartered in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, with U.S. office and innovation center in Houston, Texas, and U.K. office and innovation center in Redcar, United Kingdom, Universal Matter's vision is to become the leading supplier of high quality and sustainable graphene and other advanced materials to decarbonize the planet.

For more information, visit: http://www.universalmatter.com.

DMG Productions is dedicated to consistently producing exceptional educational programming for viewers and networks. Focused on the major innovations and advancements responsible for global progress today, its team of award-winning writers, directors, and producers go on location to discover and share how technology and innovation continue to drive the world forward.

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative environmental and sustainable solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming the world.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

