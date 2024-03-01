February's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: Billy Joel, Brad Pitt & Rod Stewart

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

"Brad's Vineyard Battle With Angelina"

Before Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie married, they bought a French winery worth about $500 million. It was a special place for them, and it was where they were married in 2014. But since their divorce, it has become a huge legal battle. Brad won the latest round when a Luxembourg court ruled that he has controlling interest in the vineyard.

"Rockefeller's Caribbean Island Sets Record Price"

A Caribbean island and home that was built in the 1960s for the grandson of Standard Oil-founder John D. Rockefeller has sold for $136 million. It was a record dollar sale for a Caribbean island home.

"Billy Joel Relists Florida Home With $10 Million Discount"

Billy Joel has relisted his Florida waterfront home and cut $10 million off the price. Billy bought the home in 2015 for $22.1 million and put it on the market a few years later for $31.9 million, but it did not sell. The Palm Beach-area home includes over 13,300 square feet and nine bedrooms. Joel is also trying to sell his Long Island home, asking $49 million.

"Google Guru Adds Another Island"

Google founder Larry Page has added to his real estate collection with the $32 million purchase of a private island off the coast of Puerto Rico. According to Business Insider, Page already owns four islands in Figi and the Virgin Islands.

"Susie Hilfiger Sells In Greenwich"

Much of the Hilfiger clothing brand's early success was due to Susie Cirona who met Tommy Hilfiger in 1976 when she took a job working in his small clothing store, People's Place, in Ithaca, New York. Married in 1980, Susie helped her husband build the Hilfiger brand from their obscure startup into a world-class conglomerate that was sold in 2006 for $1.6 billion. Now divorced, Susie recently sold their longtime Greenwich family home for $15 million.

"The Land of Al Capone Is Now $24 Million"

In 1928, Chicago crime boss Al Capone purchased a Miami home on Palm Island, one of the area's newest and most prestigious addresses. Al's home was recently demolished, and the empty Palm Island lot where it once stood is for sale at $23.9 million.

"Ivan Lendl Sets New Record"

Ivan Lendl set several tennis records during his career from 1978 to 1994. He has now set a different kind of record: the largest-dollar home sale in Connecticut's Litchfield County history. Ivan sold his 12-room mansion on 445 acres for $12 million. The home was built for Ivan and his wife, Samantha, in 1992.

"Sandra Bullock's Avocado Farm Sells Fast"

Sandra Bullock's home and avocado farm sold for $5.6 million. Bullock has channeled much of her A-list wealth into real estate ventures having bought and sold homes in Los Angeles, New York, Austin and Georgia.

"San Francisco 49ers-Star Christian McCaffrey Looking For Home-Sale TD"

NFL-star running back Christian McCaffrey has listed his six-bedroom lake home in North Carolina for $12.5 million. Located on nine acres with approximately 500 feet of lakefront, Christian bought the home in 2020. Features include a theater, guest house and professional-style workout center.

