February's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: Selena Gomez, Gwyneth Paltrow & Tom Brady

"Bob Dylan's Longtime NYC Home"

The five-story New York brownstone where Bob Dylan lived for years is for sale at $7.3 million. The Manhattan home includes five bedrooms, almost 5,400 square feet, and seven wood-burning fireplaces. The 20-unit development has been a hot spot for celebrities since it was built in 1899, including Stephen Sondheim and E. B. White, in addition to Dylan.

"Audrey Hepburn's Swiss Home"

The longtime Switzerland home of Audrey Hepburn is for sale at $21 million. Hepburn, who died in 1993, lived in the 12-bedroom home near Lausanne for 30 years. Hepburn won numerous awards for her acting, including the 1953 Academy Award for Best Actress.

"Robin Williams' San Francisco Home Sold"

The San Francisco home that Robin Williams and his then-wife Marsha Garces Williams bought in 1991 for $3.2 million has sold. Fully walled and gated, the property offers stunning views of the Golden Gate Bridge, the Pacific Ocean, and the San Francisco Bay. Although Robin moved out prior to their 2010 divorce, Marsha and their children continued to live in the home. The home sold for $18 million.

"Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Healthy in LA"

Gwyneth Paltrow has sold her 1950s-era home in LA's Brentwood neighborhood for $22 million. The trendsetter bought the 8,000-square-foot home in 2012 for $9.95 million. It includes six bedrooms; there is also a one-bedroom guest house with an office, wine cellar, office, gym, and a theater.

"Tom Brady on the Move"

A few years ago, Tom Brady paid $17 million for a lot on South Florida's ritzy Indian Creek, where we then built his new home. It looks like Tom may be ready to take advantage of the sky-high home prices that the Billionaire-Bunker neighborhood is now getting and has quietly marketed his home for about $150 million. A 1.87-acre vacant lot next door to the properties that Jeff Bezos bought for $237 million in 2024 is for sale at $200 million.

"Lori Loughlin Relists LA Mansion"

Lori Loughlin and her fashion-designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have relisted their 11,808-square-foot home for $16.5 million, a million dollars less than it was listed last year. Lori and Mossimo bought the home in LA's Hidden Hills neighborhood for $9.5 million in August 2020, the same month they were sentenced to prison for their roles in the college admissions scandal, falsely passing their daughters off as scholarship athletes to gain admission to the University of Southern California.

"Renée Zellweger's Former SoCal Home"

Renée Zellweger's former home in the mountains overlooking Malibu is for sale at $7.995 million. The "Bridget Jones" star bought the 4,414-square-foot home in 2015 for $3.5 million and sold it in 2021 for $6.4 million.

"The Gloria Vanderbilt Estate"

Gloria Vanderbilt was an American artist, fashion designer, socialite, and heiress to the Vanderbilt fortune. In 1941, the designer leased a home in Beverly Hills, and the spectacular English Revival mansion has been known as "The Gloria Vanderbilt Estate" ever since. It is for sale at $16.495 million.

"Steve Wynn's $75 Million Beverly Hills Mansion"

Steve Wynn owns homes throughout the United States, including Las Vegas, New York City, West Palm Beach and Sun Valley. His 27,000-square-foot Beverly Hills home on 2.7 acres is for sale at $75 million. The home includes 11 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a theater, a lighted tennis court, and a swimming pool.

