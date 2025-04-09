Federal and Commercial Users Flock to Valkyrie-powered Cygnet Flyaway Kits from Insane Cyber for Advanced Industrial Cyber Security

Insane Cyber, a rising OT cybersecurity innovator, is gaining traction with its Valkyrie platform and portable Cygnet Flyaway Kits, now widely adopted by utilities and government agencies for rapid threat detection in the field. Backed by new funding from In-Q-Tel, the company is accelerating its mission to protect critical infrastructure.
SAN ANTONIO, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Insane Cyber, an emerging leader in OT cybersecurity solutions, gained significantly increased adoption of its Valkyrie host and network data analysis software and Cygnet Flyaway Kits among utility providers and government users seeking enhanced field visibility and rapid threat detection in the critical infrastructure and industrial cybersecurity markets. Designed for portability and remote access, Cygnet empowers field teams to easily capture essential host and network data, ensuring swift and informed decision-making in industrial environments. Insane Cyber also recently closed strategic funding with In-Q-Tel (IQT) to accelerate value delivery to commercial and national security customers.
The rise in Valkyrie and Cygnet Flyaway Kit deployments underscores a growing demand for effective and efficient cybersecurity tools tailored for operational technology (OT) networks. With critical infrastructure facing increasing cyber threats, the ability to quickly assess and analyze security events in the field is paramount. The Cygnet kits' lightweight design and robust data collection capabilities allow operators to monitor, diagnose, and respond to threats—whether in substations, remote facilities, or space-conscious locations.
"Critical infrastructure security isn't just a singular commercial or government effort but a collective effort," said Dan Gunter, CEO and Founder at Insane Cyber. "We are excited to expand our product and team capabilities to help commercial and defense users, especially as we gain additional market traction and move toward our A-round funding."
"Insane Cyber's unique capabilities in Cygnet and Valkyrie bring defenders of critical infrastructure unique value not covered by existing tools," said Will Howerton, Principal at IQT. "We are excited to partner with Insane Cyber to enable federal and commercial defenders to enhance the protection of critical infrastructure assets."
Beyond their portability, the Cygnet kits offer secure remote access, enabling cybersecurity teams to conduct comprehensive analyses without being physically present. This capability enhances operational efficiency, minimizes downtime, and strengthens the security posture of industrial control systems (ICS).
As utilities prioritize cybersecurity, Insane Cyber remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that enhance visibility, detection, and response across OT networks. The growing adoption of the Cygnet Flyaway Kits highlights the industry's recognition of the need for agile, field-ready cybersecurity tools that align with modern operational challenges.
About Insane Cyber
Insane Cyber is a leader in OT cybersecurity, pairing powerful tools with extensive industry expertise. The flagship Valkyrie Automated Security and Cygnet Flyaway Kits provide automated analyses of host and network data in OT environments, giving a more complete picture of security posture.
About In-Q-Tel
In-Q-Tel (IQT) is the not-for-profit strategic investor the U.S. national security community and America's allies have relied upon for 25 years to anticipate their technology questions and needs and achieve solutions. IQT identifies, evaluates, and leverages emerging commercial technologies to deliver best-in-class capabilities, insights, and other services to government partners through a unique global investment platform. For more information visit www.iqt.org.
