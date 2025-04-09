Federal and Commercial Users Flock to Valkyrie-powered Cygnet Flyaway Kits from Insane Cyber for Advanced Industrial Cyber Security

"Insane Cyber's unique capabilities in Cygnet and Valkyrie bring defenders of critical infrastructure unique value not covered by existing tools," said Will Howerton, Principal at IQT. Post this

"Critical infrastructure security isn't just a singular commercial or government effort but a collective effort," said Dan Gunter, CEO and Founder at Insane Cyber. "We are excited to expand our product and team capabilities to help commercial and defense users, especially as we gain additional market traction and move toward our A-round funding."

"Insane Cyber's unique capabilities in Cygnet and Valkyrie bring defenders of critical infrastructure unique value not covered by existing tools," said Will Howerton, Principal at IQT. "We are excited to partner with Insane Cyber to enable federal and commercial defenders to enhance the protection of critical infrastructure assets."

Beyond their portability, the Cygnet kits offer secure remote access, enabling cybersecurity teams to conduct comprehensive analyses without being physically present. This capability enhances operational efficiency, minimizes downtime, and strengthens the security posture of industrial control systems (ICS).

As utilities prioritize cybersecurity, Insane Cyber remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that enhance visibility, detection, and response across OT networks. The growing adoption of the Cygnet Flyaway Kits highlights the industry's recognition of the need for agile, field-ready cybersecurity tools that align with modern operational challenges.

To setup a demo or for more information about the Cygnet Flyaway Kits and Insane Cyber's OT cybersecurity solutions, visit www.insanecyber.com. To see Cygnet and Valkyrie in person, stop by booth 5472 at the RSAC Conference in San Francisco, April 28-May 1, 2025.

About Insane Cyber

Insane Cyber is a leader in OT cybersecurity, pairing powerful tools with extensive industry expertise. The flagship Valkyrie Automated Security and Cygnet Flyaway Kits provide automated analyses of host and network data in OT environments, giving a more complete picture of security posture.

About In-Q-Tel

In-Q-Tel (IQT) is the not-for-profit strategic investor the U.S. national security community and America's allies have relied upon for 25 years to anticipate their technology questions and needs and achieve solutions. IQT identifies, evaluates, and leverages emerging commercial technologies to deliver best-in-class capabilities, insights, and other services to government partners through a unique global investment platform. For more information visit www.iqt.org.

Media Contact

Samantha Becker, Insane Cyber, 1 (612) 208-3560, [email protected], www.insanecyber.com

