Federal Direct Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Examination & HITRUST Assessment with 360 Advanced

Federal Direct, a leading provider of extensive Direct Mail campaign services, is proud to announce the successful completion of its SOC 2 Examination & HITRUST Assessment, with the guidance and expertise of 360 Advanced. This marks another milestone in Federal Direct's ongoing commitment to data security and compliance, continuing a tradition of data excellence that spans over nine years.
LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Federal Direct specializes in creating, managing, and executing complex Direct Mail campaigns, offering a full range of print products and print management services, including Print Fulfillment. With a focus on product excellence, absolute reliability, and superior Client Services support, Federal Direct ensures a seamless and secure experience for its clients. The company's innovative online storefronts and ordering sites streamline procurement processes, helping companies reduce costs and internal overhead.
As a significant producer of Print and Jumbo Rolls, Federal Direct manages the manufacturing, storage, and distribution for Jumbo Rolls and Printed products for Fortune 100 clients. The company's just-in-time warehousing and delivery systems are designed to minimize inventory and waste, providing efficient solutions for its clients.
"At Federal Direct, we understood the importance of data security early on as we partnered with large direct mail clients," said William Evans, Chief Operating Officer of Federal Direct. "Our IT and Data Processing infrastructure was built around compliance, not just for SOC 2 but also to meet the specific requirements of our clients' audits. Achieving SOC 2 has become a competitive advantage in our market, where data security standards are a key factor for clients and prospects."
SOC 2 is a common examination in the industry, but Federal Direct's achievement of both SOC 2 and HITRUST are unique, underscoring the company's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of data security. Clients and prospects increasingly demand these standards as a condition of doing business, positioning Federal Direct as a leader in its field.
The successful SOC 2 Examination was made possible with the support of 360 Advanced, a renowned name in the field of cybersecurity and compliance. "360 Advanced has a fantastic reputation for accuracy and expertise," said William. "Their ability to organize and guide us through the SOC 2 Examination process was invaluable. We are extremely likely to recommend 360 Advanced to anyone seeking similar services due to our overwhelmingly positive experience with them."
In today's world, where data security and compliance are paramount, Federal Direct continues to set the standard for excellence. The company remains committed to providing secure and reliable services to its clients, ensuring that their information is protected.
About Federal Direct
Federal Direct is a Direct Marketing and Fulfillment provider offering a diverse range of services. Headquartered in New Jersey and with manufacturing facilities conveniently located in Connecticut, Federal Direct provides robust capabilities and distribution services, coupled with unparalleled, hands-on project management, for smooth execution of the most demanding projects. Our products and capabilities include Direct Mail, Print Fulfillment with E-Commerce, Print, Jumbo Printed rolls, Collated products, including self-mailers, and more.
About 360 Advanced, Inc.
360 Advanced is Making Better Businesses through their client-centric cybersecurity and compliance offerings. For nearly 20 years, 360 Advanced has delivered integrated compliance solutions to a global base of clients in a wide range of industries, from tech startups to the Fortune 500. Their cybersecurity and compliance offerings include ISO 27001, HITRUST, SOC, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, and more. To learn more about their services, visit 360 Advanced.
For more information on cybersecurity or compliance solutions, please contact Matt McNulty at: [email protected].
