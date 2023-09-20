Federal Educators Announces New TV Shows on WTSP-CBS and WFLA-NBC

We created Federal Educators to be a go-to resource for all Federal Employees...Too many do not have a full understanding of the incredible retirement benefits available to them! They receive a pension, social security, and have a savings plan so they can retire with guaranteed income. Tweet this

Federal Educators Founder, Bobby Maggi, expressed his enthusiasm for this initiative, stating, "We created Federal Educators to be a go-to resource for all Federal Employees. We have met with hundreds of them, and too many do not have a full understanding of the incredible retirement benefits available to them! They receive a pension, social security, and have a savings plan so they can retire with guaranteed income. At Federal Educators, we provide a free benefits analysis so Federal employees can effectively prepare for retirement."

Federal employees often face unique financial challenges and opportunities, including pension plans, Social Security, and savings options. Federal Educators aims to empower them with expert advice and personalized financial planning to make informed decisions for a secure retirement.

The new TV shows on WTSP-CBS and WFLA-NBC will feature informative content, expert interviews, and success stories from federal employees who have benefited from Federal Educators' services. Topics will include retirement planning, investment strategies, tax optimization, and more.

Federal Educators invites federal employees and the Tampa Bay community to tune in every Saturday morning at 5:30 AM to WTSP-CBS and WFLA-NBC for invaluable insights into maximizing retirement benefits and securing a financially stable future.

With offices in Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Palm Harbor, Federal Educators is a leading financial services organization dedicated to serving the unique needs of federal employees. For more information about Federal Educators and their financial services for federal employees, please visit www.federaleducators.com.

