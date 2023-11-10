Federal Employment Law Firm, Devadoss Law Firm, Sees Substantial Growth Throughout 2023

These promotions include Tyler Sroufe; promoted to Senior Supervisory Attorney. Ryan Aubrey; promoted to Supervisory Attorney. Morgan Velasquez; promoted to Assistant Supervisory Attorney. McRae Cleaveland; promoted to Assistant Supervisory Attorney.

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Devadoss Law Firm, a renowned advocate for employee rights, has consistently demonstrated its commitment to providing exceptional legal representation in the field of federal employment law. With a team of highly skilled attorneys and dedicated staff, the firm has earned a reputation for its unwavering dedication to protecting the rights and interests of employees nationwide. Building upon this legacy, The Devadoss Law Firm is thrilled to announce the promotion of four outstanding attorneys and two foundational staff members.

The firm is proud to announce that the following lawyers will henceforth be promoted to new roles. These promotions include Tyler Sroufe; promoted to Senior Supervisory Attorney. Ryan Aubrey; promoted to Supervisory Attorney. Morgan Velasquez; promoted to Assistant Supervisory Attorney. McRae Cleaveland; promoted to Assistant Supervisory Attorney.

Along with a team of talented attorneys, the following staff members are receiving a promotion, including Andrea Meadows; promoted to Director of Operations and Accounts. And finally, Miranda Zepeda, promoted to Office Manager.

With their extensive experience and expertise in federal employment law, these newly promoted attorneys and staff are poised to contribute even more to the firm's success. Their dedication to upholding the rights of employees aligns perfectly with The Devadoss Law Firm's core values and mission.

The announcement underscores The Devadoss Law Firm's commitment to attracting, nurturing, and promoting top legal talent. By investing in the professional growth of its attorneys and staff, The Devadoss Law Firm ensures that it remains at the forefront of the industry and continues to deliver unparalleled legal services to its clients. As our firm celebrates these exciting promotions, it reaffirms its position as a trusted authority in federal employment law and its unwavering commitment to fighting for the rights of employees across the nation.

About The Devadoss Law Firm

The Devadoss Law Firm is a leading legal advocate for the rights of federal employees across the United States. With offices in Dallas, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C., our firm is dedicated to providing exceptional legal representation to federal employees wherever they may be. We are committed to upholding the rights and interests of employees nationwide through our comprehensive legal services and unwavering dedication to achieving positive outcomes.

For more information on The Devadoss Law Firm, please visit our website at https://www.fedemploymentlaw.com/ or give us a call at 844-451-6647.

