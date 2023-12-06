Federal Enforcement Homeland Security Foundation Announces New CEO

"The mission of my life changed that day," said Montanaro. "Amid the tragedy, it meant the world to know that FEHSF didn't just show up, they truly cared about my family. The organization showcases the best in humanity; leading it isn't work for me, it's a labor of love." Post this

"The mission of my life changed that day," said Montanaro. "Amid the tragedy, it meant the world to know that FEHSF didn't just show up, they truly cared about my family. The organization showcases the best in humanity; leading it isn't work for me, it's a labor of love."

FEHSF's role as the 'Financial First Responder' extends to the families of Federal Agents and Officers from agencies including the ATF, CBP, DEA, FBI, IRS, and Secret Service. FESHSF has disbursed hundreds of financial grants over the organization's more than 20-year history, with total assistance exceeding $4 million.

"William embodies the reason we exist: to be a light in the darkness for families enduring unimaginable pain, and to support those who sacrifice every day to keep our nation safe," said FEHSF Honorary Chairman Tom Ridge, who served as a Congressman, Governor of Pennsylvania, and the inaugural Secretary of The Department of Homeland Security. "He is uniquely positioned to ensure that we have their backs, just as they have ours."

In 2024, FEHSF aims to increase its grants for line-of-duty deaths to $25,000 per family, as well as to establish a scholarship fund for the children of fallen Agents and Officers. For more information and to donate, please visit https://www.fehsf.org/.

About FEHSF

The Federal Enforcement Homeland Security Foundation is a non-profit humanitarian, apolitical and patriotic 501(c)(3) corporation, formed as a private/public partnership of concerned business leaders and former and current high-ranking Federal Law Enforcement officials. FEHSF's mission is to provide emergency funding to the Federal Law Enforcement Community within 24-48 hours of notification. FEHSF provides financial support to families of Agents and Officers who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty protecting the nation's citizens or enforcing our laws. Additionally, FEHSF supports those Agents or Agents' families during times of personal difficulties, tragedies, or financial hardship.

Media Contact

Ariel Grossman, The Federal Enforcement Homeland Security Foundation, 561-703-4278, [email protected], https://www.fehsf.org/

SOURCE The Federal Enforcement Homeland Security Foundation