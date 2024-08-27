Federal Enforcement Homeland Security Foundation's Ridge Awards Fundraising Gala to Benefit Federal Agents and their Families

"FEHSF's emergency grants mean more than just financial stability," said Montanaro. "At an incredibly dark time, they let you know that someone notices, cares, and has your back." Post this

FEHSF CEO Will Montanaro's experience as a grant recipient deeply influenced his path to leadership at the Foundation. After the devastating loss of his wife Jacqueline, a supervisory U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer, and their daughter Madelyn in a 2023 house fire, Montanaro received crucial support from FEHSF, which ultimately inspired him to take on his current role.

"FEHSF's emergency grants mean more than just financial stability," said Montanaro. "At an incredibly dark time, they let you know that someone notices, cares, and has your back."

Among the attendees joining Montanaro at the Ridge Awards Gala will be founding Secretary of Homeland Security Tom Ridge, former Pennsylvania Governor Mark Schweiker, former New York Governor David Paterson, and Chris Hansen (Dateline NBC, To Catch a Predator).

The Gala will also honor distinguished leaders whose work has significantly impacted federal agents, their families, and the broader community. This year's honorees include Michael Dowling, President & CEO of Northwell Health; former Congressman Peter King; Don Erickson, CEO of the Security Industry Association; and Leonore Karafa, Partner at First In.

Cocktails will begin at 6:00pm, with the reception and program beginning at 7:00pm in the main ballroom. Both silent and live auctions will take place throughout the evening, with all proceeds benefitting FEHSF.

For more information on the Ridge Awards Gala, please click here.

About FEHSF

The Federal Enforcement Homeland Security Foundation is a non-profit humanitarian, apolitical and patriotic 501(c)(3) corporation, formed as a private/public partnership of concerned business leaders and former and current high-ranking Federal Law Enforcement officials. FEHSF's mission is to provide emergency funding to the Federal Law Enforcement Community within 24-48 hours of notification. FEHSF provides financial support to families of Agents and Officers who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty protecting the nation's citizens or enforcing our laws. Additionally, FEHSF supports those Agents or Agents' families during times of personal difficulties, tragedies, or financial hardship.

Media Contact

Solomon Howard, FEHSF, 7274201115, [email protected], https://www.fehsf.org/

SOURCE FEHSF