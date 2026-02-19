Federal Judge Dismisses Universal Life Church Lawsuit; Church to Appeal to Fourth Circuit

"The district court's ruling that Universal Life Church ministers may be treated with less dignity than ministers of other faiths betrays the Constitution, whose protections apply equally to all faith traditions — not only those that are familiar or politically favored..." Post this

The district court's ruling dismisses the Church's claims. However, Church leadership maintains that the case raises fundamental Constitutional questions regarding religious liberty and equal protection under the law.

"This is a case about religious and denominational equality," said ULC Presiding Chaplain George Freeman. "The district court's ruling that Universal Life Church ministers may be treated with less dignity than ministers of other faiths betrays the Constitution, whose protections apply equally to all faith traditions — not only those that are familiar or politically favored. We will appeal this decision to the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. When one faith is treated differently, every faith stands on uncertain ground. We move forward with confidence that Constitutional principles remain the bedrock of who we are as a nation."

The Church's attorneys — Ambika Kumar, Adam Sieff, and Bianca Chamusco of Davis Wright Tremaine — have likewise vowed to appeal the dismissal and pursue review before the Fourth Circuit. They contend that the lower court's decision conflicts with established First Amendment jurisprudence prohibiting government preference among religious denominations.

The Universal Life Church has long advocated for equal treatment of its ministers across jurisdictions where state or local officials have questioned their authority to solemnize marriages, most recently claiming victories in Tennessee and Pennsylvania. Church leaders state that the Virginia appeal will seek clarity to ensure that ULC ministers are afforded the same rights, recognition, and respect as clergy of other faith traditions.

Media Contact

George Freeman, Universal Life Church, 1 2062851086, [email protected], ulc.org

SOURCE Universal Life Church