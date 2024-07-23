Federal Judge Raises Questions About Indictment Against SpineFrontier, Impartial Medical Experts (IME) and Dr. Kingsley R. Chin

"A Boston federal judge struggled to reconcile how the defendants could have allegedly concealed unlawful transfers to surgeons while also disclosing them publicly in accordance with the federal Physician Payments Sunshine Act disclosures SpineFrontier made about the payments to doctors" Post this

The article notes that these judicial observations have cast a more favorable light on SpineFrontier, Impartial Medical Experts LLC (IME) and Dr. Chin, suggesting that the evidence may not be as clear-cut as initially presented.

In a related civil case brought under the False Claims Act, Dr. Kingsley R. Chin and his companies have reached a resolution and executed a civil settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice as of November 27, 2023.

These judicial comments in the criminal case underscore the complexity and necessity of a thorough examination of all evidence presented.

For further information, please refer to the article written by Brian Dowling of Law360: "Implant Maker's Bribe Case Ripe For Trimming, Judge Says"

