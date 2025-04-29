Federal Resources Corporation Joins Forces with Electrosoft as a Subcontractor on PROTECTS Cyber Support BPA

"We are honored to partner with Electrosoft on this important initiative," said Jeremy Young, CEO at FRC. "Their focus on delivering exceptional cyber support services aligns perfectly with our mission to address evolving cybersecurity needs of our government partners." Post this

"We are honored to partner with Electrosoft on this important initiative," said Jeremy Young, CEO at FRC. "Their focus on delivering exceptional cyber support services aligns perfectly with our mission to address evolving cybersecurity needs of our government partners."

The PROTECTS Cyber Support BPA offers an exciting opportunity for both FRC and Electrosoft to work together in delivering comprehensive cybersecurity services, including threat assessment, incident response, and system security engineering. This partnership not only strengthens FRC's position in the cybersecurity landscape but also reflects our dedication to upholding the highest standards of security for our clients.

About Federal Resources Corporation

Federal Resources Corporation (FRC) specializes in delivering mission-critical cybersecurity solutions and secure IT solutions tailored for the U.S. Federal Government, State, Local, and Education (SLED) markets, and enterprise environments. As a leading Value-Added Reseller, and IT Services Provider, we empower our technology partners by expanding their reach and driving success through comprehensive customer success management.

About Electrosoft

Electrosoft is a premier provider of cybersecurity and IT solutions, focused on serving federal agencies and governmental organizations. With a mission to enhance the security and resilience of critical systems, Electrosoft specializes in delivering comprehensive services such as cybersecurity assessments, system engineering, and incident response support.

Founded on the principles of innovation and excellence, Electrosoft combines deep industry expertise with the latest technological advancements to tackle the evolving challenges of the digital landscape. Our team of skilled professionals is committed to empowering government partners through tailored solutions that ensure the protection of sensitive information and compliance with industry regulations.

Media Contact:

James Ford

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

814-636-8020

SOURCE Federal Resources Corporation