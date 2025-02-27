FedsForward Launches to Address the Needs of Recently Unemployed Civil Servants

"For those unexpectedly facing separation, now is the time to step in and ensure that these talented federal workers can bring their skills and sense of mission to all sectors of the economy," says Julie Cerqueira, co-founder of FedsForward Post this

FedsForward is led by Julie Cerqueira and Karen Lee, both former civil servants for the U.S. federal government, along with a group of civil servants with 25+ years of experience both in and out of the federal government. The team behind the organization has worked in multiple federal agencies and in both Democratic and Republican administrations. They are helping Federal civil servants explore new career pathways and effectively communicate how their skills are transferable to the private and non-profit sectors, enabling them to continue making an impact across the economy.

"We started FedsForward because we saw an opportunity to bring public service-driven professionals to other industries. Their unique skillsets are an asset both in and out of the Federal government," says Karen Lee, co-founder of FedsForward. "Particularly now, there is a need to support former government employees in finding new paths, but we believe a strong public service focus will always help industries and organizations outside of the government."

Recognizing that civil servants have a sophisticated set of skills that spans thousands of job types, FedsForward believes that employers will benefit and thrive from skilled public servants who bring unmatched expertise and dedication. For former federal civil servants, they will grow their careers and will become even stronger leaders when they return to the public sector.

"Our civil servants have dedicated their careers to serving the American people. For those unexpectedly facing separation, now is the time to step in and ensure that these talented federal workers can bring their skills and sense of mission to all sectors of the economy," says Julie Cerqueira, co-founder of FedsForward. "This is just one effort among many as individuals step up to support and serve our federal workers."

Collaborating with former federal employees, FedsForward is launching with strong advisory talent on their team who bring proof-of-concept to the focus on civil servants.

As FedsForward moves through coming weeks and months, they will expand on the tools and services for former federal employees to create a place for the community and support transition to the next stage in their careers. As a grassroots, community-driven effort, they anticipate pivoting as needed to respond to input and the evolving needs of former civil servants.

To learn more about FedsForward and ways to get involved, visit: http://www.fedsforward.org.

