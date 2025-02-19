FedWriters names Subhaga Weerasinghe as Chief Financial Officer

FedWriters promotes Subhaga Weerasinghe to Chief Financial Officer, recognizing his leadership in financial strategy and government contracting expertise.

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Subhaga Weerasinghe, Director of Finance at FedWriters, will join the executive leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Subhaga will drive financial strategy, ensure FedWriters' fiscal health, and align resources to achieve the company's long-term goals. FedWriters currently supports more than 80+ federal agencies.

"This promotion is a testament to Subhaga's exceptional contributions, guidance, and dedication to FedWriters' growth and success," said Mitchell Cho, FedWriters CEO. "I have been thoroughly impressed by his financial acumen, attention to detail, and leadership in ensuring the financial health of FedWriters."

Subhaga is an experienced government contract accounting professional with expertise in DCAA compliance, GAAP principles, audit management, and tax strategy, bringing a comprehensive understanding of financial operations in the GovCon sector. He joined FedWriters in April 2021 as the company's Finance Manager.

During the past 4 years, Subhaga has been instrumental in managing the financial aspects of FedWriters' more than 275% growth rate. From leading proposal pricing, to tracking cash flow, to creating and maintaining budgets, to providing guidance on reinvesting in our workforce, Subhaga is always on top of the details.

"I'm looking forward to continuing my support of the FedWriters team," stated Mr. Weerasinghe. "By maintaining strong financial management and innovative strategies, we are empowering the company to lead and disrupt the GovCon sector."

About FedWriters:

FedWriters, Inc. is a professional writing, scientific and technical research, and communications company that specializes in providing a wide range of technical reports, surveys, research studies, training materials, policy documents, and multimedia content to multiple government agencies. With a dedicated team of more than 300 employees, FedWriters is committed to excellence and innovation in supporting its clients' missions.

FedWriters believes in promoting from within and creating opportunities for professional growth. To explore career openings, please visit: fedwriters.com/careers.

Media Contact

